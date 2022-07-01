High School Football
Football managers needed at Garrett
GARRETT — The Garrett Railroaders football team is looking to add a few more managers for this upcoming season.
Any Garrett High School student in grades 9-12 is eligible. Please contact Coach Chris DePew or Coach Bill Thomas if you are interested.
