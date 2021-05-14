GARRETT — Keegan McComb and Sadie Best rank as the top two seniors in Garrett High School’s graduating class of 2021.
Their achievement was announced by Principal Matt Smith during Thursday’s Academic Pride Day in the Performing Arts Center.
McComb, the valedictorian with the highest grade-point average, is the son of Brian and Lori McComb. He will be attending Purdue University in West Lafayette to study pharmacy.
During his high school career, he has been a member of the wrestling team, academic teams, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and National Honor Society.
Best, the salutatorian with the second-highest grade average, is the daughter of Brian and Tami Best.
She plans to attend Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia in the fall to major in Aviation Technology: Flight and Maintenance.
She has been active in National Honors Society, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Athletic Leadership Council, Sources of Strength, Key Club, student council, volleyball, basketball, track and Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council.
Commencement, Baccalaureate
A student-led baccalaureate service will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center.
McComb, Best and class president Ryan DePew will address classmates and parents during commencement exercises in the Paul Bateman Gym at 8 p.m. Friday, June 4.
Senior class officers are president Ryan DePew, vice president Zakary Klopfenstein, secretary Sarah Cooper and treasurer Creigh Dircksen.
