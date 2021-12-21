GARRETT — Tickets are on sale for the annual Garrett after prom committee’s fundraising event.
Tickets to win fabulous meat packages are on sale through the last week of January to benefit Garrett High School After Prom.
Winners will be contacted by phone after names are drawn.
Tickets are $1 each or six tickets for $5. First prize packages include a $100 Miller’s Market grocery gift card, $25 GW’s Butcher Block and a $25 Pettisville meat cards for a total value of $150 dollars. Second prize includes $50 Mister Bratz gift card and $50 Albright’s Supermarket gift card for a total of $100 in gift cards.
To purchase tickets, you can buy them at select sporting events for wrestling and basketball in the months of December and January at Garrett High School. Tickets may also be purchased by calling 553-0759 and asking for Jen or after school until 4 p.m. at the high school.
After prom provides a safe space for students on prom night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.