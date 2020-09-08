GARRETT — This month, the City of Garrett this month will begin the Judy Morrill beautification project on South Randolph Street, according to City Planner Milton Otero.
Otero, who was not present at the Sept. 1 meeting of the Board of Works, submitted the report after the session.
Morrill donated more than $100,000 to the city to further its cause to improve the sidewalk and streetscape coming into the downtown district, Otero said.
Garrett received Indiana Department of Transportation permits to removing all street trees and sidewalks in the state right-of-way. Plans are to replace the designated area with new sidewalks and street- and sidewalk-friendly trees in the 300 to 500 blocks of South Randolph Street.
The project was awarded to Zeedyk Tree Service and M.F. Projects LLC for the sidewalks that will be replaced this fall, with the tree replacement to be done in spring 2021, Otero said. The project will be done at no cost to residents.
The end goal as funds become more available is to install sidewalks all the way out to the Dollar General Store and then work north to the mobile home park, he added.
In other business, Wastewater Superintendent Bruce Schlosser reported the plant is working well, and mercury results from August testing are now available.
The board again tabled his request to purchase a new pickup truck for his department. At a previous session, Schlosser presented quotes from Yoder Ford for $33,964 and Max Platt Ford for $34,426. The board is considering whether to trade in a 2000 Ford pickup with more than 100,000 miles or put it in a future city auction.
Water Utility Superintendent Pat Kleeman reported his department continues to hook up sewers on Peters Street. He noted he is seeking permission to get costs to rewire the plant.
A recent Indiana Department of Environmental Management inspection resulted in two minor violations, including not having completed a five-year update on the well head, which Kleeman said was delayed due to COVID. The other violation was due to evidence that an herbicide had been applied within 200 feet of the wells.
Kleeman was given permission to buy five new hydrants at a cost of $1,850 each from Core & Main of Fort Wayne.
The board also approved the purchase of a Lenovo server system, with extended service agreement and set- up costs totaling $8,240, from Mid-City Office Systems Inc. of Auburn. The new server is the last step in separating from current provider, Source One Solutions, according to City of Garrett IT Director Rick Vie.
Streets and Parks Superintendent Eric Mossberger told board members work has begun on the new sidewalk project along the 300-500 blocks of South Randolph Street, including removal of trees.
The chassis for the department’s new dump truck has been delivered to Selking International of Fort Wayne and is now at W.A. Jones in Columbia City to compete the build.
Concrete contractors continue to work on the city pool. Crews continue to spray for mosquitoes and run the street sweeper. Summer help will finish painting the curbs this week, Mossberger added.
A report from Code Enforcement Officer Tara Smurr showed 34 violations from Aug. 18-31. Violations include high grass and weeds, rubbish, harborage of vermin and vehicles.
Smurr reported 28 certified letters were sent, with six other contacts made, six violations complied, four abates forwarded to City Hall for noncompliance, two abates forwarded to City Hall for noncompliance and for the street department to mow and/or clean up, and three second-offense properties.
The infrastructure at Brennan Estates should be completed by the end of the week, according to Electric Utility Superintendent Dave VanDerbosch, including all cable, wire transformers and secondary pedestals.
A pad mount transformer has been set as part of an upgrade at St. Joseph Church. A scheduled outage is planned for Friday and Saturday, Oct. 2-3.
City crews will be installing three-phase underground service for a new service building at Best Deal Auto Sales on S.R. 8. A new transformer has been ordered, with delivery set for the week of Sept. 21.
Mainline 1.25-inch duct installation continues for a fiber project, with 7,309 feet installed as of Aug. 31. Installation of .75-inch service ducts began Sept. 1, he added.
VanDerbosch said he will know soon when the actual fiber crews will be in town to begin pulling and splicing. Once on site, he estimates turning over the project to Auburn Essential Services to turn up service by the end of September.
VanDerbosch also addressed social media complaints regarding marker flags in backyards associated with the project. Residents are asked to remove utility marker flags to mow and then replace them. Paint marks have been made in addition to the flags.
Homeowners with dog fences are responsible for locating utilities. If a cut is made, the city will help out, VanDerbosch said. If utilities are cut, the affected utility is responsible for repair.
If flags are in a resident’s yard, they are asked to not remove them. In most cases, it is illegal to tamper with markings, according to state code provided by VanDerbosch. Markings are valid for 20 days, he added.
Fire Chief Chad Werkheiser reported three applicants passed agility tests and presented good interviews to become members of the department. The department is currently five members short, he added.
City Engineer Aaron Ott said API crews plan to return to Garrett in about two weeks to complete work on Railroad Street and Fifth Avenue.
Ott said he will work on getting better parking and detour signage for residents during the upcoming portion of the project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.