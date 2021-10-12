ANGOLA — Garrett gave Angola a heavy diet of Robert Koskie Friday night. But the occasionally-used alternative turned the game in the Railroaders’ direction.
Sophomore Aaden Lytle had touchdown runs late in the second quarter and in the opening second of the second half to lift Garrett in a 20-7 victory over Angola in the Northeast Corner Conference Big School Division game behind Angola Middle School.
For the game, Koskie carried 34 times for 164 yards. Lytle added 109 yards on 14 attempts and completed 5-of-9 passes for 76 yards as Garrett snapped a three-game losing streak.
Lytle deceived the Hornet defense by faking to Koskie and keeping for an 18-yard touchdown run with 1 minute, 56 seconds left before halftime to get the Railroaders (4-4, 2-2 NECC Big) within one at 7-6. The extra-point kick failed.
Then, Lytle took the first play from scrimmage in the second half and ran 86 yards to the end zone just 20 seconds into the third quarter to put Garrett up 12-7. The two-point pass was incomplete.
“Aaden did a fantastic job,” Railroaders coach Chris DePew said. “He gave the ball up when he should have. He kept the ball when he should have.
“Koskie ran tough after having one or two carries the last two weeks.”
The Railroaders forced the Hornets to turn the ball over on downs a couple of times and intercepted Angola quarterback Tyler Call three times. Then Garrett went on to grind out the clock.
After stopping Angola (2-6, 1-3) on downs near midfield, Garrett marched down and scored on a five-yard run by Koskie with 3:22 left in the third quarter. Lytle scrambled with two Angola rushers in pursuit and found Luke Holcomb for the two-point conversion to make it 20-7.
The Railroaders overcame an early Angola trick play to win. Andre Tagliaferri threw a deep halfback pass to Connor Tonkel 73 yards for a touchdown 91 seconds into the game to get the Hornet crowd excited on senior night.
“We held our composure,” DePew said. “I’m very proud of the guys. We played like a team with good leadership.
“We just decided to put everything that didn’t go right in the past.”
