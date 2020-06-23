GARRETT — It’s time to get rid of those items that are taking up space in the garage or those projects you always intended to get around to but never did.
Garrett’s city-wide cleanup day will take place from 7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Washler Trash Service, 1686 Forrest Park Drive. The facility is located east of North Taylor Road, just before Wiant Drive.
Garrett residents and utility customers may bring household items to the site for disposal. All loose items should be bagged.
Only car tires may be dropped off, with a $5 fee collected for each tire.
Electronic items will be accepted for recycling with a $10 fee collected per item. Accepted electronics include televisions, CPs, monitors, laptops, printers/lasers and copiers.
Contractors may not dispose of items. The City of Garrett has the right to refuse drop-off.
These items will not be accepted: chemicals, hazardous waste, medical waste, liquids (including paint, gas, etc.), pesticides, aerosol pesticide cans, appliances containing Freon, gas or propane tanks, fire extinguishers, explosives, fireworks, bricks, concrete, concrete blocks, bags of dirt, limbs and leaves.
