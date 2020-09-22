ANGOLA — Members of Garrett’s girls golf team were unable to advance from sectional play at Zollner Golf Course in Angola Saturday.
The Railroaders finished sixth as a team with a 418. The top three teams advance to this Saturday’s East Noble Regional at Noble Hawk Golf Course.
Fremont captured the team title with a 393, three strokes better than runner-up Bishop Dwenger. Snider grabbed the final team qualifying spot with a 402.
DeKalb was fifth (409), followed by Leo (412), Garrett (418), Northrop (422), Concordia (433), Angola (455) and North Side (476) to round out the top 10 teams.
Sarah Cooper led Garrett with an 89, shooting 47 on the front nine and 42 on the back nine.
No. 2 player Abby Weaver shot 104, playing a 55 on the front and 49 on the back. No. 4 player Sophia Ruble shot 110, with a 53 on the front nine and 57 on the back.
No. 3 player Courtney Barse and no. 5 player Kaitlin Bergman each shot 115s for Garrett, nearly evenly split on the front and back.
DeKalb’s Lillie Cone was medalist with an 85. Fremont’s Katie Baker, DeKalb’s Kayla Fleming and Northrop’s Skylar Whitman were each one shot back with 86s. Cone, Fleming and Whitman advanced to the regional as individuals.
