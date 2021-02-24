GARRETT — Taxpayers in the Garrett-Keyser-Butler School District will be charged more this year compared to 2020, according to the annual Financial Report Card presented at Monday’s school board meeting.
The 2021 tax rate will be $1.1536 per $100 of assessed property value compared to $1.1032 per $100 last year, according to the Financial Report Card. The two previous years’ rates were $1.1670 and $1.1602 in 2019 and 2018, respectively.
The report also showed a significant increase in assessed valuation at $426,647,992 compared to $408,371,852 in 2020.
Also of note, the report listed Garrett’s enrollment at 1,708 students, with 945 transported to and from school for a total of 1,146 miles driven daily. That enrollment number compares to 1,774 students enrolled last year.
The school district has 225 employees, with eight administrators, 113 certified instructors, 14 clerical employees, seven technical and nursing staff members, 24 aides, 20 custodial employees, 21 cooks and 18 bus drivers. A full copy of the report can be found on the school’s website.
Seventh-grade students Lauren Hess and Sarah DePew, along with their teacher, Canden Pepple, presented a public service announcement on behalf of their classmates created to promote their mission to relieve suffering through the Friends of Africa Education organization. The video showed ways for people to help raise money to focus on education, by building and supplying schools and providing lunches, among other necessities, in Ethiopia and other sub-Saharan African countries. Local fundraising will be promoted during Spirit Day on March 8. People who want to donate can contact Pepple at the school at cpepple@gkb.k12.in.us. More information about the nonprofit can be found online at foae.org.
Also Monday, the board approved a memorandum of understanding with the Indiana Counties Tax Refund Exchange and Compliance regarding the collection of outstanding book rental and equipment fees. Superintendent Tonya Weaver reported more than $107,235 in unpaid fees from 2012 through the 2020 school year.
Principal Matt Smith congratulated the girls varsity basketball team and Railroader wrestlers for winning seasons. He also praised Athletic Director Chris DePew for juggling schedules throughout the season due to team quarantines.
The Encore Show Choir is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, Smith added. The choir will compete March 6 at Bishop Luers, will host the Railroader Rush contest at Garrett on March 13, then participate in two contests on March 20 — one at Bishop Dwenger, the other at Carroll — with the final competition on April 17 at Fort Wayne Northrop.
Recent weather delays and closures have delayed ISTEP testing, Smith said. While most students have completed the math portion, plans are to finish the language arts portion this week.
Weaver recognized the efforts of J.E. Ober Science Fair coordinator Tammy Smith and the number of participants. Due to the nonvisitor rules for COVID-19, high school students served as judges this year. The regional science fair will be in March at Trine University in a virtual format.
Head Start Director Jonell Malcolm reported a program providing cooking classes to parents and families, funded through a grant received last year, was held virtually last week. Ingredients were dropped off to families to use along with the live event or at a later date. Malcolm also shared that the Waterloo site has reached Paths to Quality Early Child Care Level 4 and national accreditation.
Also Monday, the board approved the district’s 2021 Apple equipment resolution to purchase 660 iPads for the high school, 55 MacBook Air laptop computers and 100 Logitech crayons for $369,403.
Also approved during the session:
• a gift card resolution;
• a resolution opposing Education Scholarship Accounts on House Bill 1005;
• the demolition of the tennis court for a parking lot near the baseball field;
• a fund transfer resolution;
• the hiring of Fort Wayne Roofing for 2121 roofing on the middle school and related work for $233,090;
• a school lunch food agreement with Food2School;
• the purchase of a 2016 white bus from Midwest Transit Equipment for $38,692;
• the G-K-B Head Start recruitment, enrollment and attendance procedures and policies; and the G-K-B Head Start enrollment application.
The board approved grants and donations, including an 80/20 Foundation Trust grant of $149,007 for the Career Development Program; $5,000 from the Snapdragon Book Foundation for classroom books; $1,500 for the Career Development program from NE Indiana Construction Alliance; and $100 from Tri Kappa Sorority for the high school show choir.
The board approved hiring Marie Orr as G-K-B Head Start assistant, Kyler Perez as head track coach and Steve Orth as junior varsity baseball coach.
High school media specialist Missy Burgess and Garrett Public Library Director Nick Stephan shared information regarding a collaboration that offers students the Sora application through which they can access eBooks and audio books. By joining forces, students in the district have hundreds of additional selections, choice of fonts, no late fees, and three-week checkout window instead of two weeks. People do not have to sign up in person or need bring a parent with them to the public library to sign up for the service, which is funded through tax dollars.
