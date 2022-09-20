AUBURN — Thirteen young women will compete for the title of 2022 Miss DeKalb County in a pageant Monday at the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair.
The pageant will take place on the fair’s main stage at 8 p.m., following the queen parade of candidates, which begins at 7 p.m.
Contestants will compete in a personal interview with judges, and onstage competition including one-minute presentation, professional wear, evening wear and onstage question.
Contestants are, by competition order:
No. 1, Carine Bowers, a senior at DeKalb High School and the daughter of Jermey Bowers and Cari Krakowski;
No. 2, Lilly Saurbeck, a senior at DeKalb High School and the daughter of Josh and Karie Saurbeck;
No. 3, Braelyn May, a 2021 DeKalb High School graduate and the daughter of John and Kathy May;
No. 4, Olivia Woodcox, a junior at DeKalb High School and the daughter of Brad and Amy Woodcox;
No. 5, Katie Blessinger, a senior at Garrett High School and the daughter of John and Dawn Blessinger;
No. 6, Ali Ohlemacher, a junior at Garrett High School and the daughter of Dan Ohlemacher and Shelley Nadeau;
No. 7, Kaitlyn Blair, a senior at DeKalb High School and the daughter of Coby and Shanon Blair;
No. 8, Lydia Sullivan, a junior at Eastside High School and the daughter of Bob and Renee Sullivan;
No. 9, Bella Hug, a sophomore at Trine University and 2021 Garrett High School graduate, the daughter of Dave and Terri Hug;
No. 10, Lilly Moore-Warstler, a senior at DeKalb High School and the daughter of Shanon Moore and the late Robert Warstler; and
No. 11, Maggie Woodward, a senior at Garrett High School and the daughter of Rob and LeeAnne Woodward,
No. 12, Lauren Brown, a sophomore at Purdue University and a 2021 Eastside High School graduate, the daughter of Derek and Kelly Brown; and
No. 13, Emily Anne Caywood-Fralick, a freshman at the University of Saint Francis and a 2022 Garrett High School graduate, the daughter of Kara Caywood.
Pageant directors are Erin Dove and Kelli Thornson.
Judges are Heather Lortie, LeeAnn Smith and Michelle Schlotterback.
Awards will be presented for Miss DeKalb County Queen, first through fourth runners-up, the Guy Thomas Award, People’s Choice Award and Miss Congeniality.
Payton Warfield is the reigning 2021 Miss DeKalb County.
