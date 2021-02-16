GARRETT — J.E. Ober Elementary School students displayed their experiments during the annual science fair in the school gymnasium Thursday. Participation was on a voluntary basis.
Dozens of experiments were entered in kindergarten through grade five for judges to examine earlier in the day.
Prizes were announced for each grade division and for specialty categories sponsored by local businesses and organizations. Winners include:
Kindergarten
1. Bennett Guiser, “Do Plants Need Water to Grow?”
First Grade
1. Desiree Porter, “Edible Crystals”
Second Grade
1. Caden Crabill, “Mask Safety.”
2. Cate Chamberlin, “Boiling Point.”
3. Kendall Brookhart and Kloey Clifford, “Swim of Stay, What Will the Sharpie Say?”
4. Kyler Zuehsow, “Which Masks are More Effective and Do they Affect Your Ability to Breathe?”
5. Brody VonDerau, “Rethink Your Drink.”
Third Grade
1. Asher Gilliland and Brady Richards, “Which is Easier to Memorize, Pictures or Words?”
2. Jaylnn Terry, “Elephant Toothpaste.”
3. Rlynn Winebrenner, “What Happens to Water When You Add it to Oil?”
4. Emma LeQuia and Haleigh Blanton, “Rainbow Falls.”
5. Fisher Ponko, “Which Liquid Dissolves Skittles the Fastest?”
Fourth Grade
1. Carlie Thomas, “1, 2, 3 Focus!”
2. Keegan Kops, “Floating Pencil, Magic or Science?”
3. Ellie Hamilton, “Potato Light.”
4. Adrienne LeQuia, “Brightest Petals.”
5. Luke Zuehsow, “Do You Hear What I Hear?”
Fifth Grade
1. Kylie Bergman, “The Best Thing to Do When You Have to Achoo.”
2 Kylee Carmichael, “You’re Tough, But Can You Flush?”
3 Macie Green, Owen Fast and Alissa Montoya, “Clean Up Time.”
4 Hailey Goebel, “Does Sound Travel Faster in Water?”
Specialty Awards
Tri Kappa Sorority, Bill Yoder Ford, Psi Iota Xi Sorority and Ben Davis Chevrolet-Ford also participated in the judging for specialty awards.
Bill Yoder Ford Mental Health Awards
• Asher Gilliland and Brady Richards, “Which is Easier to Memorize, Pictures or Words?”
• Carlie Thomas, “1, 2, 3 Focus.”
• Kylie Bergman, “The Best Thing to Do When You Have to Achoo.”
Tri Kappa Originality Awards
• Hailey Goebel, “Water Vibration.”
• Kyler Zuehsow, “Mask Up — Which One?”
• Luke Zuehsow, “Do You Hear What I Hear?”
Psi Iota Xi Sorority Art, Music, Literature Award
• William Wallace, “Dogs and Music.”
• Emma LeQuia and Hayleigh Blanton, “Rainbow Falls.”
• Adrienne LeQuia, “The Brightest Petal.”
Ben Davis Super Scientist Awards
• Ellie Hamilton, “Potato Light.”
• Caden Crabill, “Mask Safety.”
• Desiree Porter, “Edible Crystals.”
The 61st annual Northeastern Indiana Regional Science Fair will be at Trine University in Angola on Saturday, March 13. All first-and second-place winners in grades 1-5 qualify for regional competition. Tammy Smith coordinated the J.E. Ober Science Fair this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.