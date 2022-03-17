GARRETT — The Garrett Common Council Tuesday unanimously approved a tax phase-in for a longtime city industry.
Mossberg Industries Inc. was granted a tax abatement on new equipment and building improvements.
Approved was a six-year abatement with a savings of $2,295,000 for the new east building expansion. The percentage of the assessed value exempt from real property taxes would be 100% in years 1,2 and 3; 75% exempt in years 4 and 5 and 50% exempt in year 6.
Also approved was a three-year personal property abatement with a savings of $500,000 for new equipment. The terms of this abatement would be three years. The percentage of the assessed value exempt from personal property taxes would be 100% in years 1 and 2 and 50% in the third year.
Chief Financial Officer Greg Baker represented Mossberg Industries at Tuesday’s public hearing.
JDBM, LLC, a real estate holding company from Fort Wayne, asked for a real estate abatement, while Mossberg Industries asked for a tax break for new equipment. The holding company also owns Bralin Laser Services of Auburn, Electric Motors & Specialties Inc. in Garrett and XY Tool & Die in LaOtto.
Mossberg Industries Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Khorporate Holdings Inc., a family-owned and operated business. Khorporate Holdings purchased the Garrett industry in November 2012 and since that date, has added $6.5 million in additional equipment and made $614,128 in improvement to the real property, according to Baker.
An addition was made in 2019 plus equipment, but the facility is already out of room, he said. Last year, Mossberg did record sales of $17.8 million.
“Mossberg has expanded beyond just doing plastic reels and spools; we are now doing custom molding, as well,” Baker said.
JDBM, LLC has invested $3.6 million in expanding the building leased by Mossberg Industries Inc. Mossberg Industries has previously requested and received tax abatements totaling $850,000 or 13% of the personal property that has been added in the past 10 years. JDBM, LLC has previously requested and received tax abatements for all of the real property improvements, Baker said.
Baker thanked city leaders for help through tax breaks in the past, adding the “need for a little help. We are out of room.”
Plans are to add a 38,000-square-foot expansion on the east side of the current building at 204 N. Second St. in Garrett, with an estimated completion of summer 2022. The additional space will be used entirely for warehouse and shipping.
“Right now, we have finished goods and raw materials stacked everywhere in the rooms with machines. We are looking to adding on the warehouse facility to clean up some the manufacturing area, get raw material and finished goods out of the way and open up more capacity for more machines because we are going to need because our customers are growing,”
Baker also said improvements conservatively could net an estimated 10 new full-time jobs and $320,000 in wages annually.
Following the public hearing Tuesday, the council approved a 2% rate increase for wastewater utility users and 5% increase for water customers. The higher water rate increase is for anticipated costs for lead line removal and replacement citywide.
The rate increases will be added to utility bills later this spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.