Garrett band earns honors at Homestead

FORT WAYNE — With one last performance before regional competition begins, Garrett’s Railroader Regiment had a big day at Saturday’s Open Class Invitational at Homestead High School.
Garrett held its own against four other Class C bands, earning a gold rating as well as awards of distinction for visual and effect.
Four bands — Angola, Concordia, Jimtown and Northwestern — each earned gold ratings as well as awards of distinction for effect, music and visual. Norwell also earned a gold rating, with a visual distinction.
Saturday’s contest brought together all DeKalb County bands.
For Scholastic bands, Saturday was their opportunity to advance to the state finals with a gold rating.
In Scholastic Class B, Maconaquah, Manchester and Wawasee earned gold ratings. Bishop Dwenger, Bluffton, Eastside and Heritage received silver ratings.
In Scholastic Class A, Delta, Northrop, Snider, Warsaw and Wayne earned golf ratings. Columbia City received a silver and New Haven received a bronze rating.
In Open Class B, DeKalb earned a gold rating plus awards of distinction in effect, music and visual. Huntington North and North Side earned distinction awards for music and visual in addition to gold ratings. Northridge received distinction awards for effect and music, plus a gold rating. Leo achieved a gold rating.
In Open Class D, Alexandria-Monroe, Taylor and Whitko earned gold ratings with awards of distinction for visual. Adams Central, Triton and Woodlan earned gold ratings and Elwood received silver.
In Open Class A, Carroll and Homestead each received gold ratings, plus awards of distinction in effect, music and visual.
Eleven Class C bands will compete this Saturday at the Indiana State School Music Association’s Open Class regional at Carroll High School.
Northwestern opens competition at 11 a.m., followed by Garrett at 11:15 a.m. Other bands competing are Jimtown (11:30 a.m.), Norwell (11:45), Angola (noon) and Twin Lakes (12:15). After a half-hour break, competition resumes at 12:45 p.m. with Knox, followed by Concordia (1 p.m.), Fairfield (1:15), NorthWood (1:30) and John Glenn (1:45).
Class C awards will be announced at 2 p.m. Open Class A begins at 4:15 p.m.
