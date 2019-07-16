The following tickets were paid in Butler City Court June 20-July 4. The dollar amount at the end of each listing indicates fines, court costs and civil penalties assessed by the court.
Notations in parentheses after each listing represents the agency issuing the ticket.
Adam D. Baker, Alvordton, Ohio, truck over maximum weight limit, $300 (ISP).
Julie A. Bauman, Garrett, expired plates, $175 (AUB).
Morgan N. Bell, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (DC).
Nicholas O. Blasio II, Garrett, failure to update address on operator’s license, $150 (GPD).
Brad A. Burniston, Auburn, speeding, $165 (DC).
Debra C. Burton, Auburn, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Sue A. Covey, Auburn, driving while suspended, $260 (AUB).
David P. Duckett, Garrett, no seat belt, $25 (GPD).
Cohlten C. Green, Auburn, speeding, $150 (AUB).
Kerry D. Halsted, Hopkins, Michigan, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Martin L. Hayward, Arlington Heights, Illinois, speeding, $190 (DC).
Taylor P. Heyman, Goshen, no seat belt, $50 (AUB).
Tyler M. Huff, Garrett, speeding, $175 (DC). Permitting unlicensed individual to drive, $175 (GPD).
Verlin L. Isaac, Garrett, speeding, $175 (GPD).
Erik A. Keck, Wolcottville, speeding, $171 (DC).
Janene E. Kindy, Goshen, speeding, $165 (ISP).
Kathryn A. Klimczak, Fort Wayne, driving while suspended, $260 (GPD).
Ha Ze Zo Lar, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (DC).
Kenneth M. Lawrence Jr., Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (DC).
Ashley E. Little, St. Joe, speeding, $171 (WPD).
Chad L. Melchi, Huntertown, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Dayton X. Middleton, Garrett, false or fictitious, $175 (AUB).
Zakkary R. Nagel, Hamilton, driving while suspended, $235 (DC).
Rhonda L. Pendry, Farwell, Michigan, speeding in work site, $435.50 (ISP).
Jamie A. Phair, Auburn, throwing lighted cigarette, cigar or match from vehicle, $235 (DC).
Hunter Phillips, Mayfield, Kentucky, following too closely, $171 (DC).
Zhao S. Qing, Chicago, Illinois, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Austin K. Rodenbeck, Churubusco, speeding, $150 (DC).
Quentin L. Schwartz, Butler, no seat belt, $25 (ISP).
Brenden J. Smith, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Eric L. Smith, Auburn, speeding, $150 (DC); disregarding traffic control device, $150 (GPD); no seat belt, $25 (AUB); no seat belt, $25 (GPD).
Joshua L. Storrjohann, Waterloo, no seat belt, $50 (AUB); no seat belt, $50 (ISP).
Judith A. Strock, Butler, no seat belt, $25 (ISP).
Kenneth E. Tiller, Ashley, disregarding automatic signal, $171 (AUB).
Curtis A. Walburn, Floral City, Florida, driving while suspended, $255 (BPD).
Shawn M. Watson, Waterloo, speeding, $171 (DC).
Brandi J. Zmyslony, Garrett, no seat belt, $25 (GPD).
(BPD) indicates a Butler Police Department ticket; (ISP) indicates an Indiana State Police ticket; (AUB) indicates an Auburn Police Department ticket; (GPD) indicates a Garrett Police Department ticket; (DC) indicates a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department ticket; (WPD) indicates a Waterloo Police Department ticket; (HP) indicates a Hamilton Police Department ticket; (AS) indicates an Ashley Police Department ticket; (ICO) indicates an Indiana Conservation Officer ticket.
