ANGOLA –
Garrett’s boys track team was fifth and the Railroader girls were eighth in sectional action last week at Angola.
The girls’ meet took place May 16. The boys’ meeting took place Thursday.
The girls’ regional meet takes place tonight, May 23, at Carroll High School, with the boys’ regional Thursday, also at Carroll.
The host Hornets won both team sectional championships.
Angola won the girls’ team title with 114.5 points. East Noble also passed the century mark with 100.25 points. West Noble was third with 99.25.
They were followed by the logjam of Central Noble (62.5), DeKalb (62), Westview (57) and Eastside (55.25). Garrett was eighth with 27 points.
Angola won the boys’ team title with 114 points. DeKalb was second with 86 points, two better than third-place Lakeland. Westview was fourth with 73 points, followed by Garrett with 65.
Several Garrett boys advanced to the regional round.
Senior Graydon Clingan placed second in the discus with a throw of 140 feet, six inches.
The quartet of Nathan Presswood, Aiden Boltz, Holden Bowser and Arturo Zeccina placed second in the 4x400-meter relay at 3 minutes, 33.82 seconds.
Bowser, a sophomore, also placed third in the 200-meter dash with a time of 23.48 seconds.
Zeccina, a senior, also finished third in the 400-meter dash at 52.20 seconds.
Sophomore Nate Wells was third in the high jump, clearing 5 feet, 10 inches.
Boltz was fifth in the 400 at 53.43 seconds.
Bowser was fifth in the long jump at 21-1 1/4.
Senior Jack O’Connor was fifth in the discus at 126-7.
Senior Cody Bickley was fifth in the shot put at 44-1. O’Connor was seventh at 41-8 1/2.
Junior Luke Coffman was sixth in the 800 at 2:07.51.
The 4x800 relay of Gavin Weller, Boltz, Presswood and Coffman finished sixth in 8:52.12.
Zeccina added a seventh-place finish in the 200 at 23.90.
Senior Tyler Gater was seventh in the 110-meter hurdles at 18.81.
Weller, a junior, was seventh in the 3,200 at 10:29.64.
Wells placed seventh in the pole vault, clearing 11-6.
The 4x100 relay team of Xavier Nusbaum, Troy Wallace, Kaiden Colburn and Jarmo Henschel was eighth at 47.30.
The Railroader girls had no regional qualifiers.
The best finish for Garrett came in the 4x100-meter relay, where the quartet of Katelynn Joseph, Chloe Harter, Lexi Gordon and Brooklyn Jacobs finished fourth in 52.43 seconds, one spot away from a regional berth.
Gordon, a senior, was fourth in the high jump, clearing 5 feet even.
Jacobs, a junior, made the finals of the 200-meter dash, placing fifth in 27.90 seconds.
Junior Aida Haynes placed fifth in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1 minute, 4.30 seconds.
Joseph, Jada Spiece, Jacobs and Haynes placed fifth in the 4x400-meter relay in 4:24.20.
Senior Kinleigh Smith made the finals of both hurdle events. She finished seventh in the 300-meter hurdles at 51.09 seconds. Smith placed eighth in the 100-meter hurdles at 17.76 seconds.
Joseph cleared 7-6 to finish seventh in the pole vault.
