GARRETT — A Garrett church is hosting its first Celebration of Christmas Trees while collecting donations for its mission project in Las Flores, Belize.
While some sessions have already taken place, there are additional opportunities to view the trees at the Garrett Presbyterian Church, 201 S. Franklin St.
Hours are 6-8 p.m. today, Dec. 7; Thursday, and again Tuesday, Dec. 14 and Thursday, Dec. 16, and 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12.
The church will also host a bake sale Dec. 12. Some of the trees will be offered for sale after Dec. 16.
There is no cost to attend. Church members ask attendees to bring a non-perishable item for the community food bank.
All of the trees on exhibit were donated and feature decorations of different themes.
Organizers Jan and Tim McAlhany and Judy Werkheiser invite the community to visit and enjoy the trees.
Church families, vendors and supporters decorated Christmas trees of all colors, shapes and sizes.
One of the trees Werkheiser received almost didn’t make it to the exhibition. Dubbed the “resurrection tree,” it was destined for the trash dumpster until she came to its rescue and worked her magic.
“I was very pleased with how it turned out,” she said. “I had no clue it could turn out the way it looks.”
“That tree almost made it to the garbage heap,” Tim said.
“We’ve named it the resurrection tree because it’s one of those where every branch has to be hung one at a time,” Jan said. “It was the ugliest thing. After we got it put together, I was ready to take it out to the dumpster.
“Judy went through and decorated it, and I think it turned out to be the prettiest, most natural-looking tree here,” she noted.
A tree decorated by the Garrett Fire Department has been paired with a fire helmet, nozzle and a firefighter’s protective boots and pants.
Next to it, a patriotic tree features red, white and blue lights, ornaments, flowers and ribbons. At the base are a pair of boots donated by a local military veteran.
Another tree, named “O Holy Night,” features crystal figures of baby Jesus in the manger, Mary and Joseph.
There are two trees decked out in Indiana University colors and one with a Purdue University theme.
In addition, Albright’s, Classic City Auto Body, DeKalb Humane Society, the Garrett Flower Pot, J.E. Ober Elementary School and Los Cabos decorated trees. Los Cabos is the vendor at the church’s “taco Tuesday” events.
Visitors can vote for their favorite tree by placing a monetary donation in an accompanying bucket.
“We’ve tried to be Christmasy, but also keeping the spirit of the season,” Tim said. “I think sometimes the birth of our Savior gets kind of back-seated at Christmas. We want to make sure that doesn’t happen with this, that this is to celebrate His birthday.”
Donations for most of the trees will go to the church’s mission project in Las Flores, Belize. Donations to the DeKalb County Humane Society’s tree will go to that organization’s building fund. Donations to the J.E. Ober Elementary School’s mitten and glove tree will go to the school.
While on a camping trip, the McAlhanys met a couple who are missionaries in Belize.
Las Flores is a poor village of about 300 people. The missionaries are working with others to build a community building of block construction for the community’s medical needs and for housing of missionaries.
“Every dollar we raise is like $2 in their economy,” Tim explained. “There’s no board of directors. Every dollar we raise goes to the mission.”
The Christmas tree celebration was viewed as a way to reach out to the community.
“We figured it would be something for the community to enjoy, something for the church to get people into the building, and of course, to celebrate Christmas,” he explained. “Sometimes, I think Christmas gets a little over-commercialized, and I think this is an opportunity to have a little fun.
“We’ve been blessed with a lot of people who have given donations,” McAlhany continued. “We have been blessed with people that have supported our church activities. It’s been a win-win for everybody: the community, businesses and schools.
“Hopefully, it will turn into congregational growth too.”
