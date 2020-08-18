GARRETT — St. Martin’s Healthcare Inc. has announced its 2020 board of directors.
Dr. Trina Chapman-Smith, M.D., is chairman. Jan Merrill is secretary. Al Wleklinski is treasurer. Daniel Schmidt, DDS, is dental clinic director.
At-large board members include Jacob Benedict, Tyler Cleverly, Jim Dazey, R.N.; Tasha Eicher, Anne Eidam, Rev. Jonathan Nack, Julia Nixon, Kristen Schultz, R.N.; Courtney Wallace and Nick Wallace.
Tammy Stafford, R.N., serves as executive director.
Although the 2020 golf benefit was canceled due to COVID-19, community support from former partners and players poured into the clinic, officials announced. “Together, we have raised thousands of dollars to meet the health care needs of the uninsured and under-insured residents of DeKalb and Noble counties,” St. Martin’s announced.
St. Martin’s thanked partners: Air Products & Chemicals, Auburn Dental Associates, The Blue Moon, Business Impressions, Campbell & Fetter Bank of Auburn, Cordes & Associates Financial Group, Custom Coating Inc., Dr. Michael Hayes DDS, Dr. Schambaugh, Garrett State Bank, The Hicksville Bank, Professional Emergency Physicians Inc., The Rieke Corporation Foundation, Scheumann Dental Associates, Signature Construction by Mike Ley, Vulcraft Division of Nucor.
Also, St. Martin’s thanked players: G. Edwards, Mr. and Mrs. Larry Allen, the Lewis Family and Kelham Farms and in-kind donors: Crazy Pinz Entertainment Center, Putt-Putt Fun Center and anonymous donors.
