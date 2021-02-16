Garrett Eagles
Aerie 1357
GARRETT — The Garrett Eagles, 220 S. Randolph St., will feature karaoke with deejay Quad County from 8 p.m. until midnight Friday. The event is open to the public.
Garrett American
Legion Post 178
GARRETT — Garrett American Legion Post 178, 515 W. 5th Ave., has announced these upcoming events:
The legion executive board will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
The legion general meeting will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Dick’s baby back ribs will be served from 5-7:30 p.m. Friday. Russ Chandler will provide musical entertainment.
A euchre tournament will take place Saturday.
An all-you-can-eat fish fry will take place from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26. Kessler’s Kountry will provide musical entertainment.
JAM Recreation Center
GARRETT — The Judy A. Morrill Recreation Center, 1200 E. Houston St., has kicked off its “21 Days of Gala” event, which takes place through Feb. 27 at the JAM Center and online.
The event will include three silent auctions, several one-day “star day” auctions, a ritzy raffle, a giggle water grab wine pull and much more.
Check the website, myjamcenter.org/2021gala for a complete list of items, as more continue to be added.
Registration continues at the website or by texting jamgala to 843-606-5995, or in person at the JAM Center.
For more information, contact event organizer at Kristi Harlan at klikens@myjamrecreation.org or by calling the JAM Center at 357-1917.
St. Martin’s Healthcare
GARRETT — St. Martin’s Healthcare, 1359 S. Randolph St., is open.
St. Martin’s has changed its model of care to permanently include tele-med and audio services, resulting in less disruption for patients.
Limited face-to-face visits are available, with priority for patients with hypertension and diabetes. Face-to-face visits with the clinic’s mental health counselor have also resumed.
All visits will be conducted by appointment only so that ample time is taken between appointments for cleaning and disinfecting. Patients are asked to bring and wear masks for their visits.
The clinic is serving patients daily who have lost their jobs and insurance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The dental clinic is able to provide X-rays and antibiotics for infections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.