GARRETT — Garrett Common Council members thanked Mayor Todd Fiandt, the parks, electric and police departments, and all who helped make the recent Parade of Lights event a success.
Councilman Todd Sattison said the downtown lights look “fantastic this year, and really, really awesome.” The holiday music from City Hall was also added a festive touch to the downtown atmosphere. The official lighting was held Nov. 20.
Fiandt thanked all who helped, and gave a shout-out to John Morimanno for providing the music downtown. Everyone thanked Silver Screen Cinema owner Bruce Babbitt for opening the downtown theater this year for a one-night movie.
Council member Amanda Charles suggested a second showing of a holiday movie be held in the future as this year’s showing of “The Grinch” was such a big hit. It filled the theater’s 300 seats with having to be turned away.
In other business, patron Suzon Baker and board member of St. Martin’s Healthcare, shared the mission of the clinic that provides free medical and dental care to uninsured and under-insured residents in DeKalb and Noble counties.
“I know what it feels like to be hungry, sick and no access to a doctor,” she said of her childhood and the loss of both of her parents due to lack of medical care.
“It’s amazing to watch (St. Martin’s) staff work, give care from the heart with dignity,” she said, noting how they also offered free sports physicals for students in both counties.
Baker suggested people drop by to check out the facility, and added they all “love cookies.”
Resident Mark Andrews asked the council if the second half of the American Rescue Plan funds could be better used to help fund radios for the fire department, suggesting it was needed more than salary increases “for people already getting good money.”
Clerk-Treasurer Marcie Conkle said the funds are restricted for premium pay, not-for-profits and for water, sewer and infrastructure use. Garrett received a total of $723,939.64, with $311,439.64 remaining to be used in 2022.
With more questions than answers, City Attorney Dan Brinkerhoff said he needs more time to consult with Doug Ralston, technical director of environmental engineering for Engineering Resources Inc. of Fort Wayne and Wastewater Superintendent Marcy Coe on a proposed sewer use ordinance before offering advice on the matter.
