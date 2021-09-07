Ladies League
Players Points
Connie Myers, Ariel Gruber 235
Kathy Maroney, Judy Maroney 227
Laurie Carthen, Elise Hippensteel 224
Brenda Mansfield, Susie Branscum 220
Sandy Hall, Tammy Gurney 217
Jayne Scheumann, Mary Wagner 217
Jane Robbins, Desiree Heffley 216
Cheryl Hoot, Tina Walters 216
Penny Wolf, Shirley Blevins 215
Tina Shipe, Dawn Likens 209
Tina Drzewiecki, Taylor Drzewiecki 202
Carla Smith, Evie Kleeman 200
Kathy Pepple, Beth Bates 195
Juli Patterson, Kim Schenk 194
Shirley Richardson, Lucy Spratt 191
Julie Sonnenberg, Judy Burrell 191
Bev Ellert, Jane Davidson 185
Patti Taylor, Taunja Wickham 182
Rachel Haynes, McKenzie Heffley 177
Judy Baker, Tammy Baker 173
Low scores — Brenda Mansfield/Susie Branscum 37, Connie Myers/Ariel Gruber 38, Jayne Scheumann/Mary Wagner 40, Cheryl Hoot/Tina Walters 40, Tina Shipe/Dawn Likens 40.
Two-Man Scramble League
Players Points
Phil DeJohn, Heath Champion 122
Eric Baker, Clayton Millay 118
Don Myers, Don Sproch 103
Nick Hoot, Bill Haworth 102
Matt Bianski, Jeff Kempf 100
Ron Reynolds, Scott Pepple 99
Stan Surfus, Tom Surfus 99
Dute Scheurich, Jarod Leeson 97
Jon Stetler, Casey Vonderau 96
Steve Smith, Kory Hall 96
Ed Gibson, Mark Kluesner 94
Ben Colburn, Jarrod Colburn 93
Mike Morr, Jason Vian 93
Joe Keb, Jay Baird 92
John Shipe Jr., Larry Likens 92
Scott Pfeiffer, Nik Helbert 91
Vic Clark, Curt Kula 91
Bob Novy, Fritz Cooper 90
Todd Cobbs, Chris Forrest 90
Marc Munson, Kevin Gray 90
Barry Ault, Huleo Branscum 88
Matt Clark, Camron Clark 86
Doran Peacock, Bill Kula 84
Gene Sonnenberg, Stan Searles 78
Bryan Sprague, Dustin Hamilton 71
Austin Manth, Adam King 68
Roger Mitchell, Jason Murphy 65
Brian Babcock, Joe Strycker 62
Corey Coshow, Todd Anderson 59
Sam Kaufman, Dan Budzon 31
Low scores — John Shipe Jr./Larry Likens 33, Marc Munson/Kevin Gray 33, Phil DeJohn/Dan Payton 34, Mike Morr/Jason Vian 34, Matt Clark/Camron Clark 34.
Tuesday Night League
Players Points
Ed Utermark, Bob Hulbert Webb Concrete Const. 503
Bernie Landes, Curt Kula Landes Insurance 496
Jon Stetler, Van Miller Mimi’s Retreat 481
Scott Pfeiffer, Greg Pinckney Adventure Homes 481
Gary Thompson, Greg Douglas Summit City Auto Glass 478
Brock Diederich, Spencer Diederich Diederich South House 470
Phil DeJohn, Wayne Frank 468
Paul Gaul, Gene Sonnenberg 465
Terry Uehlein, Terry Linnemeier Legwer Machine 455
Dale Pfeiffer, John Blotkamp 435
Jacob Barnhart, Jason Austin 431
Fred Bartz, Dan Kissinger 430
Kenny Knick, DeWayne Middaugh Custom Bottling/Packing 420
Bob Novy, Butch Beber Garrett State Bank 407
Grover O’Dell, Bob Blotkamp 407
Austin Groff, Steve Eyers 402
Howard Marchand, Shilo Swonger Shiloh 391
Jake LaTurner, Shiler Wertman Summit City Auto Glass 382
Low scores — Brock Diederich 32, Bernie Landes 37, Howard Marchand 37, Phil DeJohn 38.
Wednesday Night League
Players Points
Bruce Schlosser, Howard Paschal DeKalb Molded
Plastics 449
Kyle Branscum, Luke Cooper Garrett Veterinary
Clinic #1 447
Bill Davidson, Gene Sonnenberg 445
Dave Demske, Marc Munson REMAX/Amy Demske 442
Butch Beber, Don Leins Yoder Ford 430
Ben Colburn, Jarrod Colburn Violet Group/Colburn
Customs 429
Sherm Lewis, Ron Blotkamp Northside Body Shop 418
Ken Symonds, Don Myers 416
Chris Vogel, Jim Vogel 412
Sam Kauffman, Tony Surfus Garrett State Bank 402
Tony Diederich, Bobby Diederich Miss Vicki’s 401
Tom Kleeman, Mike Kleeman Garrett Country Club 401
Tom Blotkamp, Randy Surfus Northside Body Shop #2 400
Max Teders, Merlin Bartels Reynolds Wealth 400
John Blotkamp, Bob Novy Garrett State Bank #2 396
Kip Amstutz, Greg Smith 394
Bob Blotkamp, Todd Sattison Diederich Storage 388
Jeff Webb, Ron Foreman 388
Derrick Aldrich, Mark Smith Aldrich Properties 384
Matt DeWitt, Barry Ault Empire Marketing 384
Don Sproch, Josh Page 382
Greg Heal, Kraig Kelham Hefty Insurance 374
Dale Pfeiffer, Dave Pineiro Carper-Koeppe Insurance 364
Dan Weimer, Dean Weimer Garrett Veterinary Clinic #2 362
Al Pinkerton, Ben Ellert Joyce Hefty/State Farm 362
Brad Johnson, Grant Surfus Thomas Funeral Home 360
Low scores — Tom Kleeman 35, Bruce Schlosser 35, Brock Diederich 36, Sherm Lewis 36, Todd Sattison 36.
American Legion League
Players Points
Pat Kleeman, Mike Kleeman 537
Adam Shipe, Greg Shipe 521
Mike Anderson II, Tim Smith 513
Bruce Schlosser, Greg Schlosser 506
Kevin Webb, Mark Lundquist 495
Mike Fee, Eric Bickel 485
Ron Reynolds, Bob Carper 484
Stephen Hyde, Ed Utermark 476
Steve Shipe, Jeff Shipe 473
Dave Shafer, Kim Shumway 471
Kordell Kessler, Mark Hensinger 462
Jeff Kessler, Eugene Kessler 461
Dave VanDerbosch, John Dudash 455
Mike Harper, Terry Ludos 450
Bob Novy, Mike Esselburn 447
Gene Sonnenberg, Paul Gaul 439
Max Deetz, Tom Emerick 436
Jim Shipe, John Shipe Jr. 434
Drew Wallace, Steve Marbach 427
Mark Richardson, Tom Armstrong 426
Scott Wilson, Art Evans 423
Dale Pfeiffer, Mark Demske 418
Dick Daniel, Tim Costin 410
Huleo Branscum, Rich Sholl 403
Dave Lochner, Don Winsley 343
Mark Walker, Kevin Sibery 332
Low scores — Gene Sonnenberg 35, Pat Kleeman 38, Paul Gaul 38.
Thursday Morning League
Players Points
Wayne Bartels, Dave Wiant 194
Stan Bozarth, Colel Harden 190
Ray Oliver, Larry Otis 185
Brian Sickafoose, Tim Wright 180
John Weikart, Steve Weikart 173
Paul Surfus, Mark Steigmeyer 173
Jerry Chisholm, Dick Burtch 173
Rod Knox, Tim Holcomb 172
Ken Symonds, Terry Bosserman 171
Fritz Cooper, Dave Snyder 170
Bob McClain, Bill Davidson 169
Vic Clark, Pat Opper 164
Tom Blotkamp, Merlin Bartels 164
Scott Pepple, Jeff Emenhiser 164
Mark Richardson, Terry Linnemeier 161
Kelly Shively, Bobby Diederich 160
Mayor Todd Fiandt, Grover O’Dell 157
Max Teders, Gene Sonnenberg 155
Kim Shumway, Paul Gaul 155
Don Myers, Howard Paschal 152
Dale Pfeiffer, Don Leins 150
Tony Surfus, Ron Blotkamp 150
Tom Emerick, Terry Uehlein 149
Steve Brown, Dave Collins 147
Bob Blotkamp, John Blotkamp 147
Don Balogh, Dave Balogh 146
Les Franken, Bob Jones 146
Sherm Lewis, Randy Surfus 141
Steve Neuman, Mike Dietlein 121
Al Pinkerton, Ben Ellert 86
Dick Baughman, Dave Baughman 58
Tom Kleeman, Herb Kleeman 53
