Garrett Country Club logo

Ladies League

Players Points

Connie Myers, Ariel Gruber 235

Kathy Maroney, Judy Maroney 227

Laurie Carthen, Elise Hippensteel 224

Brenda Mansfield, Susie Branscum 220

Sandy Hall, Tammy Gurney 217

Jayne Scheumann, Mary Wagner 217

Jane Robbins, Desiree Heffley 216

Cheryl Hoot, Tina Walters 216

Penny Wolf, Shirley Blevins 215

Tina Shipe, Dawn Likens 209

Tina Drzewiecki, Taylor Drzewiecki 202

Carla Smith, Evie Kleeman 200

Kathy Pepple, Beth Bates 195

Juli Patterson, Kim Schenk 194

Shirley Richardson, Lucy Spratt 191

Julie Sonnenberg, Judy Burrell 191

Bev Ellert, Jane Davidson 185

Patti Taylor, Taunja Wickham 182

Rachel Haynes, McKenzie Heffley 177

Judy Baker, Tammy Baker 173

Low scores — Brenda Mansfield/Susie Branscum 37, Connie Myers/Ariel Gruber 38, Jayne Scheumann/Mary Wagner 40, Cheryl Hoot/Tina Walters 40, Tina Shipe/Dawn Likens 40.

Two-Man Scramble League

Players Points

Phil DeJohn, Heath Champion 122

Eric Baker, Clayton Millay 118

Don Myers, Don Sproch 103

Nick Hoot, Bill Haworth 102

Matt Bianski, Jeff Kempf 100

Ron Reynolds, Scott Pepple 99

Stan Surfus, Tom Surfus 99

Dute Scheurich, Jarod Leeson 97

Jon Stetler, Casey Vonderau 96

Steve Smith, Kory Hall 96

Ed Gibson, Mark Kluesner 94

Ben Colburn, Jarrod Colburn 93

Mike Morr, Jason Vian 93

Joe Keb, Jay Baird 92

John Shipe Jr., Larry Likens 92

Scott Pfeiffer, Nik Helbert 91

Vic Clark, Curt Kula 91

Bob Novy, Fritz Cooper 90

Todd Cobbs, Chris Forrest 90

Marc Munson, Kevin Gray 90

Barry Ault, Huleo Branscum 88

Matt Clark, Camron Clark 86

Doran Peacock, Bill Kula 84

Gene Sonnenberg, Stan Searles 78

Bryan Sprague, Dustin Hamilton 71

Austin Manth, Adam King 68

Roger Mitchell, Jason Murphy 65

Brian Babcock, Joe Strycker 62

Corey Coshow, Todd Anderson 59

Sam Kaufman, Dan Budzon 31

Low scores — John Shipe Jr./Larry Likens 33, Marc Munson/Kevin Gray 33, Phil DeJohn/Dan Payton 34, Mike Morr/Jason Vian 34, Matt Clark/Camron Clark 34.

Tuesday Night League

Players Points

Ed Utermark, Bob Hulbert Webb Concrete Const. 503

Bernie Landes, Curt Kula Landes Insurance 496

Jon Stetler, Van Miller Mimi’s Retreat 481

Scott Pfeiffer, Greg Pinckney Adventure Homes 481

Gary Thompson, Greg Douglas Summit City Auto Glass 478

Brock Diederich, Spencer Diederich Diederich South House 470

Phil DeJohn, Wayne Frank 468

Paul Gaul, Gene Sonnenberg 465

Terry Uehlein, Terry Linnemeier Legwer Machine 455

Dale Pfeiffer, John Blotkamp 435

Jacob Barnhart, Jason Austin 431

Fred Bartz, Dan Kissinger 430

Kenny Knick, DeWayne Middaugh Custom Bottling/Packing 420

Bob Novy, Butch Beber Garrett State Bank 407

Grover O’Dell, Bob Blotkamp 407

Austin Groff, Steve Eyers 402

Howard Marchand, Shilo Swonger Shiloh 391

Jake LaTurner, Shiler Wertman Summit City Auto Glass 382

Low scores — Brock Diederich 32, Bernie Landes 37, Howard Marchand 37, Phil DeJohn 38.

Wednesday Night League

Players Points

Bruce Schlosser, Howard Paschal DeKalb Molded

Plastics 449

Kyle Branscum, Luke Cooper Garrett Veterinary

Clinic #1 447

Bill Davidson, Gene Sonnenberg 445

Dave Demske, Marc Munson REMAX/Amy Demske 442

Butch Beber, Don Leins Yoder Ford 430

Ben Colburn, Jarrod Colburn Violet Group/Colburn

Customs 429

Sherm Lewis, Ron Blotkamp Northside Body Shop 418

Ken Symonds, Don Myers 416

Chris Vogel, Jim Vogel 412

Sam Kauffman, Tony Surfus Garrett State Bank 402

Tony Diederich, Bobby Diederich Miss Vicki’s 401

Tom Kleeman, Mike Kleeman Garrett Country Club 401

Tom Blotkamp, Randy Surfus Northside Body Shop #2 400

Max Teders, Merlin Bartels Reynolds Wealth 400

John Blotkamp, Bob Novy Garrett State Bank #2 396

Kip Amstutz, Greg Smith 394

Bob Blotkamp, Todd Sattison Diederich Storage 388

Jeff Webb, Ron Foreman 388

Derrick Aldrich, Mark Smith Aldrich Properties 384

Matt DeWitt, Barry Ault Empire Marketing 384

Don Sproch, Josh Page 382

Greg Heal, Kraig Kelham Hefty Insurance 374

Dale Pfeiffer, Dave Pineiro Carper-Koeppe Insurance 364

Dan Weimer, Dean Weimer Garrett Veterinary Clinic #2 362

Al Pinkerton, Ben Ellert Joyce Hefty/State Farm 362

Brad Johnson, Grant Surfus Thomas Funeral Home 360

Low scores — Tom Kleeman 35, Bruce Schlosser 35, Brock Diederich 36, Sherm Lewis 36, Todd Sattison 36.

American Legion League

Players Points

Pat Kleeman, Mike Kleeman 537

Adam Shipe, Greg Shipe 521

Mike Anderson II, Tim Smith 513

Bruce Schlosser, Greg Schlosser 506

Kevin Webb, Mark Lundquist 495

Mike Fee, Eric Bickel 485

Ron Reynolds, Bob Carper 484

Stephen Hyde, Ed Utermark 476

Steve Shipe, Jeff Shipe 473

Dave Shafer, Kim Shumway 471

Kordell Kessler, Mark Hensinger 462

Jeff Kessler, Eugene Kessler 461

Dave VanDerbosch, John Dudash 455

Mike Harper, Terry Ludos 450

Bob Novy, Mike Esselburn 447

Gene Sonnenberg, Paul Gaul 439

Max Deetz, Tom Emerick 436

Jim Shipe, John Shipe Jr. 434

Drew Wallace, Steve Marbach 427

Mark Richardson, Tom Armstrong 426

Scott Wilson, Art Evans 423

Dale Pfeiffer, Mark Demske 418

Dick Daniel, Tim Costin 410

Huleo Branscum, Rich Sholl 403

Dave Lochner, Don Winsley 343

Mark Walker, Kevin Sibery 332

Low scores — Gene Sonnenberg 35, Pat Kleeman 38, Paul Gaul 38.

Thursday Morning League

Players Points

Wayne Bartels, Dave Wiant 194

Stan Bozarth, Colel Harden 190

Ray Oliver, Larry Otis 185

Brian Sickafoose, Tim Wright 180

John Weikart, Steve Weikart 173

Paul Surfus, Mark Steigmeyer 173

Jerry Chisholm, Dick Burtch 173

Rod Knox, Tim Holcomb 172

Ken Symonds, Terry Bosserman 171

Fritz Cooper, Dave Snyder 170

Bob McClain, Bill Davidson 169

Vic Clark, Pat Opper 164

Tom Blotkamp, Merlin Bartels 164

Scott Pepple, Jeff Emenhiser 164

Mark Richardson, Terry Linnemeier 161

Kelly Shively, Bobby Diederich 160

Mayor Todd Fiandt, Grover O’Dell 157

Max Teders, Gene Sonnenberg 155

Kim Shumway, Paul Gaul 155

Don Myers, Howard Paschal 152

Dale Pfeiffer, Don Leins 150

Tony Surfus, Ron Blotkamp 150

Tom Emerick, Terry Uehlein 149

Steve Brown, Dave Collins 147

Bob Blotkamp, John Blotkamp 147

Don Balogh, Dave Balogh 146

Les Franken, Bob Jones 146

Sherm Lewis, Randy Surfus 141

Steve Neuman, Mike Dietlein 121

Al Pinkerton, Ben Ellert 86

Dick Baughman, Dave Baughman 58

Tom Kleeman, Herb Kleeman 53

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.