GARRETT — American Legion Post 178 of Garrett is sponsoring a Memorial Day service at 11 a.m. Monday, May 31, to honor all veterans.
The public is invited to attend. Fourth District Commander Gary Parker will be guest speaker.
The auxiliary will serve a beef-and-noodle dinner with donations welcome. The Legion post is at 515 W. Fifth Ave.
The American Legion color guard will meet for breakfast at 6 a.m. Monday, May 31 at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1892 in Garrett. The unit then will offer memorial ceremonies at seven local cemeteries, beginning at 7 a.m. with Christian Union Cemetery on C.R. 7 north of S.R. 8.
The color guard also will conduct a brief service at 10 a.m. in the park next to City Hall in downtown Garrett and followed by a service at Altona Town Hall at 10:15 a.m.
The public is welcome to attend.
