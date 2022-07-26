INDIANAPOLIS — In a few weeks, former Garrett High School football standout Trey Richards will move on to the next level when he officially moves in and starts fall football camp at trine University in Angola.
Before that happens, Richards — along with dozens of other Indiana high school football stars — had one final chance to put the pads on and mix it up on the field.
Richards, a defensive back, was named to the North squad for the 56th annual Murat Shrine North/South All-Star Classic, which took place July 15 at Ben Davis High School.
The South squad won the game 14-0, but for many of the guys who suited up and took the field last Friday night, the entire experience will be what they take away from a busy week.
Richards said he made a number of new friends during the week.
“Playing with new people was great,” Richards said. “It was fun to get out there and see how I stack up with some pretty good football players.”
Two of those players were guys Richards was intimately familiar with: Eastside quarterback Laban Davis and Churubusco defensive lineman Hunter Bianski, who were in the Northeast Corner Conference with Richards’ Railroaders.
Part of the all-star experience has players exchange helmet stickers, and Richards said with a laugh that he couldn’t get Davis to take a Railroader sticker.
“Nah, you’re from Garrett,” Richards said his former rival told him with a smile.
Richards said he enjoyed playing with both his former rivals.
It’ll be a short remainder of the summer for Richards: He’ll move in at Trine on Aug. 8 and report for camp Aug. 9.
Richards said he has no expectations as he advances to the next level.
“I know they’ve got some pretty good DBs there,” Richards said. “This first year, there’ll be a lot of learning, but if there’s a spot available, I’ll take it!”
