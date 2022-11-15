GARRETT — You aren’t going to win many basketball games at any level when you turn the ball over 28 times.
That’s what the Garrett High School girls basketball team did Saturday night at home against Northridge, and the result was a 55-41 loss to the Raiders in an early season non-conference contest.
Garrett fell to 0-2 with the loss. Northridge improved to 2-1.
Northridge Coach Doug Springer said his team got out to a fast start, and that helped set the tone for the night.
“We’re not real big so we like to run the floor,” Springer said. “Garrett did a good job early on of not letting us control the tempo early, but we were able to change that.”
That began to change in the second half after Northridge led 25-24 at intermission. After Garrett took a brief lead Northridge started the third quarter with a spurt that got the Raiders out to a 35-26 lead and that set the tone for the rest of the contest.
The Raiders led 19-12 after a quarter and outscored Garrett 16-7 in the fourth.
Garrett coach Bob Lapadot said he saw much improvement from the Railroaders’ first game, a 37-36 loss to Woodlan Nov. 3.
“That’s a top 20 Class 4A team we just played,” Lapadot said. “We hung around, were able to get a lead early in the second half, then we went on a little turnover spree.”
Eva Fisher had 25 points to lead all scorers for Northridge. Morgan Cross added 11.
Bailey Kelham led the Railroaders with 16 hard-earned points, as the 2022 Indiana Junior All-Star was double-and triple-teamed most of the night.
Kelham finished with a double-double, collecting 11 rebounds. She added five steals and two assists.
Aida Haynes picked up nine points for Garrett — on three three-pointers — and Kelsey Bergman finished with seven points. Maddy Schenkel had five points, and Brooklyn Jacobs and Emma LaPato had two each. LaPato had three steals. Bergman grabbed nine rebounds and Schenkel collected eight.
Northridge is idle until next Saturday night when the Raiders host Merrillville. Garett returns to action tonight, Nov. 15 at home against North Side.
