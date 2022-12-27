GARRETT — Garrett has decided a request from the Town of Altona for law enforcement coverage by the Garrett Police Department is not in the best interest of the city, according to City Attorney Darrick Brinkerhoff.
That announcement was made at the Dec. 20 Board of Works meeting. Brinkerhoff’s office serves as legal counsel for both Garrett and Altona.
On Nov. 8, Altona representatives appeared before the Garrett Common Council to ask for the Garrett Police Department to provide law enforcement coverage. Currently, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department serves Altona.
At that meeting, Altona Clerk-Treasurer Beth McMaken told council members that help is needed in enforcing the safety of residents in the neighboring town that has some 200 residents. Altona’s request was for enforcement of state statutes and speeding, as well as the town’s ordinances that differ from Garrett’s. For Garrett officers to be aware of Altona violations, officers needed copies of those ordinances with them for reference.
Since that meeting, members of the Board of Works, Chief of Police Gerald Kline, Mayor Todd Fiandt and Altona leaders met to discuss the situation. With current manpower shortages and contractual stumbling blocks, it was determined that it would not be cost efficient for the city to contract with Altona for additional service.
Garrett officers currently respond to certain emergency situations, such as domestic disputes with weapons and home fires, Kline said, adding any non-emergency response would take the same amount of time from both Garrett and county officers.
Kline also presented his activity report from Dec. 5-18 that showed 109 calls for service, 26 traffic warnings, five traffic tickets and three city ordinance calls. Seven property damage accidents were listed and one personal injury accident.
Three arrests were made; one on a warrant, one for battery and one for miscellaneous charges. Officers made 51 business checks in the past two weeks, and recorded 4,008 complaints for the year, so far.
In response to a request to update the police department building, board member Tom Kleeman said he recently toured the facility.
“Looking at the (police) department, a lot is just cleanliness,” Kleeman said, especially the floors and showers. Bids for the annual service contract for cleaning the site will be requested in the new year.
While some fixes are needed, cosmetic work can help the situation in the short term, Kline said.
One officer will attend the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in January and another possibly in March, in addition to two patrolmen sworn into office this past month.
Kline told board members he will be moving forward to add a second K9 officer to the department using funds from a $15,000 James Foundation grant received two years ago. The grant has not been used due to lack of manpower. The funds should cover all the expenses of the dog, kennel and training.
In other business, Code Enforcement Officer Tara Smurr reported one code violation for rubbish in the last two weeks, six abates complies and one abate sent to City Hall for billing. So far this year, 1,220 abate notices have been sent, her report showed.
Smurr also reported 14 permits were issued during the same period and one certificate of occupancy.
Quotes to alleviate drainage issues on North Randolph Street were opened, but easement issues need to be settled before work can go forward.
“Several pieces of the puzzle need to fall in place,” Brinkerhoff said.
Demolition of a building at 109 S. Randolph St. is complete, but a shared wall with the Silver Screen Cinema next door needs to be sealed before winter weather causes water damage, Fiandt said.
The board approved writing off $18,094 in outstanding utility payments. Most of those are renters who have moved away, according to Clerk-Treasurer Marcie Conkle.
During a brief City Council session that night, Altona resident Michael Riff was recognized for his lifesaving effort in putting out a car fire in November.
Kline had recommended the city and Garrett Police Department honor Riff, who was first on scene and attempted to rescue the driver, William Smith. Fire Chief Chad Werkheiser also praised Riff’s efforts prior to his department’s arrival.
