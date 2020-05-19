FORT WAYNE — Trooper Tyson M. Waldron has been named 2019 Indiana State Police Trooper of the year.
The announcement was made recently by ISP Superintendent Douglas G. Carter. This honor is bestowed upon a deserving Trooper that exemplifies the Department’s high standards and expectations as related to the overall mission. Leadership, productivity, service to the community both on and off duty, and assigned responsibilities are just a few areas taken into consideration when nominated.
Waldron’s performance and accomplishments during that year are worthy of such recognition and have earned him this award. Trooper Waldron is a seven-year veteran of the State Police and was appointed on Dec. 21, 2012.
During 2019, Waldron was assigned to the Fort Wayne Post, primarily working a night shift in Allen County. Waldron, who has been a K-9 handler with his partner Zeus since 2016, is also certified as a drug recognition expert (DRE).
In 2019, Waldron had 1,515 traffic contacts, made 31 operating while intoxicated arrests, which led the district; 220 criminal arrests — 44 of which were for felony crimes, and 124 K-9 usage reports.
While working with his K-9 partner, he seized cocaine, methamphetamine, crack, ecstasy and heroin; six firearms and more than $32,000 in U.S. currency. Waldron achieved these goals while missing over 38 days while on active military orders and 20 days of time off taken for the birth of his son.
In his nomination, Waldron was described as a natural leader as exemplified through his genuine courtesy, hard work and unquestionable integrity. He is described as very proactive, dedicated and a self-motivated Trooper that consistently encourages his co-workers to put forth a maximum effort during their shifts. Waldron maintains a rigorous fitness routine, keeping himself fit for duty, and motivates others to do the same.
In addition to the duties required by the Indiana State Police while serving the citizens of Indiana, Waldron also serves his country as a soldier in the Indiana National Guard. His notable 18-year military career has included stateside and overseas deployments, and he currently holds a position at the Regional Training Institute at Camp Atterbury, where he serves as a Company First Sergeant.
Waldron’s overseas service has included deployments to Afghanistan in 2004, and Iraq in 2008, where he earned his Combat Infantry Badge. He is the graduate of numerous military schools, including Army Airborne, Air Assault, Pathfinder, Sniper, Primary Leadership Development Course, Basic Non-Commissioned Officers Course, Advanced Leadership Course, Senior Leadership Course and Mountain Warfare.
Waldron has a future goal to serve as a District Squad Leader at the Fort Wayne Post, and is currently preparing himself for when that opportunity arises. He attributes the secret to his success to a strong family support system.
Waldron resides in Allen County with wife Emily, and their two children.
