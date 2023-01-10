GARRETT — “Garrett’s been good to me and I hope to be good to Garrett.”
Those were Bill Yoder’s words as he accepted the Garrett Chamber of Commerce Business of Year award in eight years ago.
Yoder passed away Thursday at the IU Health University Hospital with his family by his side. He still continued to work from the hospital until his death, according to family members.
In his more than 50 years at Bill Yoder Ford, the local businessman and lifelong Garrett has been a shining example of what love for his hometown looks like. His father, Ernie Yoder, bought the local dealership in 1956. After graduating from Michigan State University, Bill joined the business in 1970, continuing the family’s commitment of sales and service and treating their customers like family.
Through the years, the dealership has been recognized by Ford Motor Company, earning 26 awards, including the Chairman’s Award in 1993 — the year Ernie Yoder passed away — and seven President’s Award. The latest was in 2022. This prestigious honor recognizes dealers achieving the highest levels of customer satisfaction.
Nine years ago, when heavy snow caused the roof over the garage area over the dealership to collapse and threatened the safety and integrity of the building, Bill Yoder could have cut his losses and retired.
Instead of walking away, he pursued a new dealership in downtown Garrett that entailed several construction issues and delays with planning and permits.
For nearly two years, the sales department worked from a mobile office in front of the site on the southeast corner of Randolph and Quincy streets until the gleaming new, state-of-the-art building could open across the street. The damaged building was torn down in March 2014. Bill Yoder’s restored 1956 Ford Thunderbird — on display in honor of his father purchasing the dealership that year — was parked in what used to be the dealership’s showroom — its shiny chrome and white paint covered with dust and debris from the ceiling.
Yoder gave his time and talent to local groups and organizations, including the Garrett Rotary Club where he was named a Paul Harris Fellow in 1993 and the Junior Achievement Hall of Fame for DeKalb County in 2015. He also served as Exalted Ruler of the local order of Elks and served on the board of the Garrett State Bank.
He loved playing golf and was a three-peat winner at the 2018 Garrett Alumni Golf Outing with 1966 Garrett classmates Dennis Worden, Randy Rupp and Steve Mansfield. They also were runners-up at the event this past summer.
The dealership has been a community supporter, sponsoring caption awards at the Garrett science fair for projects related to mental health, as well as baseball and softball teams, the Judy A. Morrill Recreation Center, the Garrett Public Library and many church and charitable groups and organizations.
He and wife Ethel were high school sweethearts and recently marked their 50th wedding anniversary last summer. They have two children, Erica and Paul Jamison of Huntertown and Dr. Jeff Yoder of Chicago, and grandsons William, Andrew and Benjamin Jamison.
Bill Yoder said he wanted to work until he was 80 years old, but in his 74 years on earth, he was able to make the Garrett community a better place for all of us.
Funeral arrangements are pending at Thomas Funeral Home in Garrett.
