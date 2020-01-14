Blood drive is today
GARRETT — The American Red Cross will conduct a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, Jan. 14 at Group Dekko, 2505 Dekko Drive, Garrett.
To schedule an appointment to donate, download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Legion executive board
to meet Wednesday
GARRETT — The Garrett American Legion executive board will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday. A general meeting will take place at 7 p.m.
Garrett Eagles offering
free jukebox night
GARRETT — The Garrett Eagles, 220 S. Randolph St., is offering a free jukebox night from 8-11 p.m. Friday.
Tickets available for
JAM Center’s Gala
GARRETT — Tickets are available for the Judy A. Morrill Recreation Center’s Winter Gala Benefit dinner and auction.
The event takes place at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1 at the JAM Center, 1200 E. Houston St.
Tickets are $40 per person or $70 per couple and include appetizers and the meal.
Tickets may be purchased at the JAM Center or online at myjamcenter.org.
