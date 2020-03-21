GARRETT — Garrett native Carson Sparks has been recognized for his stellar performance and exceptional leadership as the Ascent Flight Dynamics Officer (FDO) for the Commercial Crew Program (CCP) Boeing Mission Operations (MO) CST-100/Starliner Orbital Flight Test, according to a press release.
The launch and ascent portion of OFT was relatively uneventful up through launch vehicle separation, about 15 minutes mission-elapsed time. As soon as the vehicle transitions into orbit, Sparks noted that the onboard computer did not try computing the required multi-burn targeting plan for the orbit insertion burn and subsequent ISS rendezvous burns. Sparks identified the problem as an incorrectly-set reference time, according to a press release.
During this time, it is typical for the Ascent FDO to uplink a prebuilt set of alternate orbital targets, a delta velocity of 40 m/s and time of ignition equivalent to 31 minutes MET.
Sparks started the discussion with the FCA that is was going to be highly probable that the alternate OI targets were going to be used. The trajectory officer sought and received concurrence from Boeing spacecraft Guidance, Navigation and control to proceed with the new OI targets. Albeit with “ratty” communication with the spacecraft, Sparks successfully uplinked the new OIT targets.
To execute the new OI targets, a second command to execute the external delta velocity orbit insertion maneuver sequence is required, however, communication with the spacecraft was lot 10 seconds later. Multiple attempts to send the command failed due to the loss of communication. Sparks patiently continued to send the execution command and check for display verification of onboard acceptance and sequence transition. The fifth attempt was successful about 25 seconds after the specified TIG. The spacecraft onboard computer immediately sequenced and started the OI maneuver burn to place the vehicle in a stable orbit.
Placing the spacecraft in a stable orbit allowed the FCT to focus on the next activity since an ISS rendezvous was no longer possible — how to return the vehicle safely to the ground?
Sparks, based on OFT trajectory analysis work he recently completed, led to the development of the initial plan and recommendation for the orbit adjust burns required to land at White Sands Space Harbor in New Mexico.
Sparks’ actions during OFT essentially saved the Boeing CST-100/Starliner spacecraft resulting in its safe orbit and return.
In recognition for stellar performance and exceptional leadership as the Ascent FDO during the Boeing CST-100/Starliner OFT, Sparks’ actions reflected the qualities stated within the foundations of flight dynamics and serve as a model for future flight controllers.
