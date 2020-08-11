John Cummins

GARRETT — John A. Cummins, 64, of Garrett, died Aug. 5, 2020.

Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, is handling arrangements.

Earl Hall

AUBURN — Earl Hall, 88, of Auburn, died Aug. 1, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Eileen Word

EDGERTON, Ohio — Eileen M. Word, 99, of Edgerton, Ohio and born in Butler, died Aug. 5, 2020.

Krill Funeral Home, Edgerton, handled arrangements.

Timothy Houser

HAMILTON — Timothy A. Houser, 55, of Hamilton, died Aug. 4, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Connie Clark

AVILLA — Connie S. Clark, 69, of Avilla, died Aug. 2, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Eileen Davenport

AVILLA — Eileen “Mike” Davenport, 100, of Avilla, died Aug. 4, 2020.

Harper Funeral Home, Avilla, handled arrangements.

Ellis Green

KENDALLVILLE — Ellis Green, 73, of Kendallville, died Aug. 1, 2020.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Kaye Lampe

KENDALLVILLE — Kaye Allyne Lampe, 78, of Fort Wayne, died Aug. 3, 2020.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Howard Morr

KENDALLVILLE — Howard Dean Morr, 64, of Kendallville, died Aug. 2, 2020.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Irene Wilsey

FREMONT — Irene Marilyn Wilsey, 75, of Fremont, died Aug. 4, 2020.

Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, handled arrangements.

