John Cummins
GARRETT — John A. Cummins, 64, of Garrett, died Aug. 5, 2020.
Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, is handling arrangements.
Earl Hall
AUBURN — Earl Hall, 88, of Auburn, died Aug. 1, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Eileen Word
EDGERTON, Ohio — Eileen M. Word, 99, of Edgerton, Ohio and born in Butler, died Aug. 5, 2020.
Krill Funeral Home, Edgerton, handled arrangements.
Timothy Houser
HAMILTON — Timothy A. Houser, 55, of Hamilton, died Aug. 4, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Connie Clark
AVILLA — Connie S. Clark, 69, of Avilla, died Aug. 2, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Eileen Davenport
AVILLA — Eileen “Mike” Davenport, 100, of Avilla, died Aug. 4, 2020.
Harper Funeral Home, Avilla, handled arrangements.
Ellis Green
KENDALLVILLE — Ellis Green, 73, of Kendallville, died Aug. 1, 2020.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Kaye Lampe
KENDALLVILLE — Kaye Allyne Lampe, 78, of Fort Wayne, died Aug. 3, 2020.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Howard Morr
KENDALLVILLE — Howard Dean Morr, 64, of Kendallville, died Aug. 2, 2020.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Irene Wilsey
FREMONT — Irene Marilyn Wilsey, 75, of Fremont, died Aug. 4, 2020.
Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, handled arrangements.
