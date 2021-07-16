GARRETT — Several youth participated in the annual Garrett Heritage Days swim meet on July 4 at the Garrett Pool.
Ribbons were awarded for the winners in several age groups. A coin toss followed with more than $300 in change donated by Beacon Credit Union and the Garrett Heritage Days Committee to be retrieved by dozens of children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.