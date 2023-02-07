HUNTERTOWN — It’s safe to say the Garrett wrestlers know how to get it done.
The Railroaders won their fourth straight regional title at Carroll Saturday and moved eight wrestlers on to this Saturday’s semi-state at the Memorial Coliseum.
“We had a couple things that didn’t go right but we had a couple things that did go right,” Garrett coach Nick Kraus said. “It’s always nice to win a team regional. We get the picture on the wall at Garrett which is pretty cool.
“We had some kids wrestle through some adversity today and find a way to win. I’m pretty happy right now.”
The Railroaders amassed 123 team points to fight off Snider with 105 and Homestead with 96.5. New Haven was fourth with 67.5, a half-point ahead of Eastside, which finished fifth.
Homestead matched Garrett with getting eight wrestlers through. The top four in each weight class advance from regional to semi-state. Snider advanced six and had three champions.
Four Blazers are headed to the Coliseum, two as champions.
Garrett led 105 to 90.5 for Homestead and 83 for Snider entering the finals. The Railroaders had five wrestlers in the finals and had two third-place victories.
DeKalb County showdowns took place back-to-back in the final round. In a battle of freshmen at 120 pounds, Linkin Carter of Eastside (33-7) led Carter Fielden of Garrett (29-7) 6-3 going to the third period, then scored an escape, takedown and near-fall and won by a 12-5 decision.
At 126, Garrett senior Hayden Brady of Garrett (23-3) won a tight overtime match against Eastside freshman Ethan Fike (32-12).
Junior Chase Leech (36-1) was Garrett’s other champion, pinning Homestead’s Aaron Kistler in 3:34.
Two other Garrett wrestlers lost close matches in the finals. At 106, Kameron Baker (27-9) battled Snider’s Julianna Ocampo (41-1) even at 2-2 through two periods, but Ocampo scored an escape and takedown in the third for a 5-2 decision.
At 138, senior Hayden Williams (22-13) dropped a tight 3-1 decision to Snider’s Camron Lapsley.
Eastside’s other champion was sophomore Lane Snyder (26-7) at 113. Snyder scored two first-period takedowns against Karrington Cooper of New Haven (38-6) and went on to win 7-2.
Senior Briar Munsey (34-11) took third at 138 for the Blazers and also made semi-state.
Xavier Nusbaum at 138 and James Orick-Maurer at 145 placed third for the Railroaders, and Jakob Jones was fourth at 113 and also made it to semi-state.
Carroll Regional
Team Scores
Garrett 123, FW Snider 105, Homestead 96.5, New Haven 67.5, Eastside 67, Carroll 52, FW Dwenger 51, Columbia City 50.5, Leo 31, Huntington North 29.5, FW Luers 29, FW Northrop 20, Heritage 18, Woodlan 16, FW Concordia 14, Whitko 8, Churubusco and FW North 0.
Championship matches
106 — Ocampo (FWS) by 5-2 dec. over K.Baker (GR). 113 — Snyder (ES) by 7-2 dec. over Cooper (NH). 120 — Carter (ES) by 13-5 maj. dec. over Fielden (GR). 126 — Brady (GR) by 4-2 OT dec. over Fike (ES). 132 — Doster (NH) by 3:25 pin over Heath (L). 138 — Lapsley (FWS) by 3-1 dec. over Williams (GR). 145 — Teusch (HN) by 6-5 dec. over Elkins (NH). 152 — Todd (Car) by 8-2 dec. over Russell (FWS). 160 — Leech (GR) by 3:35 pin over Kistler (H) 3:35. 170 — Reed (CC) by 4-2 dec. over Arsini (H). 182 — Veazy (FWS) by 3:13 pin over R.Scott (H). 195 — Daring (BL) by 4:29 pin over N.Scott (H). 220 — Hinton (Nrp) by 5-2 dec. over Harris. 285 — Maley (CC) by 5-1 dec. over Hennessey (Her).
Third-place matches
106 — Henry (BD) by 2-0 dec. over Juday (L). 113 — Cornewell (BD) by 2:27 pin over Jones (GR). 120 — Rocha (NH) by 3:57 pin over Daring (BL). 126 — Sharp (FWS) by 2-0 dec. over Courter (Wh). 132 — Nusbaum (GR) by 12-4 maj. dec. over Garrett (BD). 138 — Munsey (ES) by 7-2 dec. over Szczepanaki (BD). 145 — Orick-Maurer (GR) by 15-5 maj. dec. over Sidel (H). 152 — Thrash (H) by 8-3 dec. over Delaney. 160 — Smith (FWS) by 2:49 pin over Frecker (W). 170 — Blosser (Car) by 2:10 pin over Roemer (W) 2:10. 182 — Alderdice (BD) by 4-3 dec. over Jeffries (Car). 195 — Coolman (L) by 6-3 dec. over Elliott (HN). 220 — Evans (H) by 6-2 dec. over Parke (CC). 285 — Hunley (Car) by :44 pin over Grayless (H).
