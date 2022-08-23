Arrested in Noble County
Rodney L. Freeman, 30, of the 3700 block of C.R. 10, Waterloo, was arrested at 1:10 a.m. Aug. 13 by Noble County police on charges of operating a vehicle with an alcohol level of 0.15% or more, a Class A misdemeanor; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a Class C misdemeanor.
Jarod G. Fuller, 41, of the 1500 block of Urban Avenue, Auburn, was arrested at 11:17 a.m. Aug. 17 on a warrant. No charging information was provided.
Arrested in
DeKalb County
Tod Wolfinger, 54, of Coldwater, Michigan, was arrested at 9:51 a.m. Aug. 11 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear, a Level 6 felony.
Kendra Allemond, 41, of Garrett, was arrested at 10:56 a.m. Aug. 11 by Garrett Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department alleging failure to appear for a probation violation for a Level 6 felony charge; three Class A misdemeanor charges and one Class B misdemeanor charge.
Mark Krontz, 41, of the 200 block of South Elm Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 11:17 p.m. Aug. 12 by Auburn Police on charges of domestic battery and resisting law enforcement, both Class A misdemeanors.
Mariah Wallen, 18, of the 300 block of West 7th Street, Auburn, was arrested at 9:11 p.m. Aug. 15 by Garrett Police on a charge of minor possession, a Class C misdemeanor.
Skyler Lockwood, 26, of the 2300 block of C.R. 32, Auburn, was arrested at 9:15 p.m. Aug. 16 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Richard Yates, 32, of the 1000 block of Susan Street, Auburn, was arrested at 9:12 p.m. Aug. 16 by Auburn Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, alleging burglary, theft, theft with prior and possession of methamphetamine, all Level 6 felonies; unauthorized entry, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Richard Radtle, 56, of the 400 block of Lane 100, Lake Arrowhead, Hudson, was arrested at 9:41 p.m. Aug. 16 by Garrett Police on a charge of public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor.
Daniel Beavers, 28, of the 500 block of West Liberty Street, Butler, was arrested at 11:46 a.m. Aug. 17 by Butler Police on a charge of battery, a Class B misdemeanor.
Courtney Hiles, 25, of the 40 block of East Edgerwater Drive, Northpointe Mobile Home Park, Garrett, was arrested at 4:12 p.m. Aug. 17 by Garrett Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department alleging domestic, a Level 6 felony.
Evello Coker, 21, listed as homeless according to jail records, was arrested at 4:55 p.m. Aug. 17 by Auburn Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, alleging burglary, a Level 5 felony and theft, a Class A misdemeanor.
Jacob Ridenour, 31, of the 200 block of East 17th Street, Auburn, was arrested at 6:17 p.m. Aug. 17 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging burglary, a Level 5 felony; and theft, a Level 6 felony.
Ronny Clark, 50, of the 200 block of Maple Street, Corunna, was arrested at 10:44 p.m. Aug. 17 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of criminal recklessness and intimidation, both Level 6 felonies.
Hubert Bryant, 60, of the 1000 block of Oneida Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 1:42 a.m. Aug. 18 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of habitual traffic violator and possession of methamphetamine, both Level 6 felonies.
