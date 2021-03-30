Recent academic studies by Georgetown University suggest civic education has a direct bearing on civic dispositions including political tolerance, the likelihood to vote and participation in modern democracy and the community.
In 2020, 61 percent of eligible Hoosier voters cast their ballot, ranking Indiana 42nd in the nation for voter turnout. One way to improve these numbers is through civic education.
In 2019, I authored Senate Enrolled Act 132, which encourages Indiana public high schools to administer a civics test to students as part of the required high school curriculum. We require those seeking citizenship in the U.S. to know this material, so it follows that we should ensure our students know the same information.
To continue the work I started in 2019, this session I am sponsoring House Bill 1384, which would require students in grades 6-8 to take a one-semester civics course. HB 1384 would task the Indiana Department of Education and State Board of Education to develop the standards for civics education.
HB 1384 would also establish the Indiana Civic Education Commission, which would consist of four legislators, appointed by each caucus leader, four state employees and seven lay members.
Understanding the rights and duties of our citizenship will help provoke a sense of gratefulness to our country. I am thankful to be building on my previous legislation in an effort to restore a basic understanding of our government in our society.
HB 1384 recently passed the Senate with bipartisan support and will now return to the House of Representatives for further consideration.
If you have any questions or concerns on this or other topics, feel free to contact me at Senator.Kruse@iga.in.gov or (317) 233-0930.
