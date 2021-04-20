Arrested in
Steuben County
David Alan Bark, 58, of the 900 block of C.R. 60, Garrett, was arrested at 12:17 p.m. April 13 by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County on charges of failure to return to lawful detention, a Level 6 felony and driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor.
Rebecca Ann Ice, 27, of the 100 block of North Taylor Road, Garrett, was arrested at 9:19 p.m. April 13 by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County on charges of contempt of court, a Level 6 felony and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class A misdemeanor.
Arrested in
DeKalb County
Michael Wilson, 36, of the 1900 block of C.R. 57, Butler, was arrested at 9:27 p.m. April 5 by Butler Police on a charge of burglary, a Level 5 felony.
Jeff Shaffer, 59, of the 5500 block of C.R. 75-A, St. Joe, was arrested at 2:07 p.m. April 6 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging Community Corrections violation, escape, a Level 6 felony.
Haiden Slabaugh, 23, of the 100 block of East Branning Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 7:33 p.m. April 9 by the Garrett Police Department on a Allen County warrant.
Christopher Tieman, 29, of the 5200 block of C.R. 35, Auburn, was arrested April 8 at 9:10 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant charging him with possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
Damien Knapp, 29, of the 1100 block of South Peters Street, Garrett, was arrested at 12:11 p.m. April 9 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear in court on charges of identity deception and false identity statement, Level 6 felonies.
Kerstin Price, 20, of the 900 block of Griswold Court, Auburn, was arrested April 9 at 431 p.m. on a DeKalb County warrant for a charge of minor consuming, a Class B misdemeanor.
Tia Barnes, 26, of the 1000 block of South Van Buren Street, Auburn, was arrested at 10:36 p.m. April 9 by Auburn Police on a DeKalb County warrant for charges of unlawful possession of syringe, a Level 6 felony, and possession of a Schedule I, II, III, IV controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor.
Shawn Kimmel, 47, of the 500 block of West King Street, Garrett, was arrested April 11 by Garrett Police on warrant for an unspecified charge.
Andrea Freed, 39, of the 2400 block of C.R. 39, Waterloo, was arrested at 7:05 p.m. April 11 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Robert Barnett, 30, of the 100 block of Pointe Street, North Pointe Crossing, Garrett, was arrested at 8:42 p.m. April 11 by Indiana State Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
