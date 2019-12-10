107 W. Houston St. • 357-5485
Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mon.-Thurs.
9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday
9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday
Programs for kids of all ages!
It’s Storytime! Tuesdays at 2 p.m. and Wednesdays at 10 a.m. Early childhood skills and literacy for infants to pre-K.
Teen Room will be open Monday through Wednesday, 3-5 p.m.
Tweens — Wednesdays from 3-4:30 p.m. in Herzer Hall.
Adult programming
December Take and Make. Stop by the upstairs circulation desk and pick up the supplies to make salt dough ornaments. Create a keepsake for years to come!
Wednesday, Dec. 11
Mixed yoga, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 12
Cookies and Canvas, 6 p.m. All supplies and step-by-step instructions provided for participants to create their own works of art. Ages 14 and older. Space is limited. Preregistration required. No cost.
Friday, Dec. 13
Mixed yoga, 6:15 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 16
Restorative yoga, 6 p.m. Mixed yoga, 6:45 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
Adult book club, 7 p.m. The group will discuss “The Little Paris Bookshop” by Nina George. Copies of the book will be available at the upstairs circulation desk.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
Mixed yoga, 6 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 20
Mixed yoga, 6:15 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 27
Mixed yoga, 6:15 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 30
Restorative yoga, 6 p.m. Mixed yoga, 6:45 p.m.
Holiday Hours
The library will be closed Dec. 23-25 for Christmas and Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 for the New Year. The staff of the Garrett Public Library wishes all of our patrons a safe and happy holiday season.
