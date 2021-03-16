Goodnight,
Garrett celebrates
family literacy
To the Editor:
The Garrett Public Library would like to thank the community for celebrating family literacy and love of the library at virtual Goodnight, Garrett on Saturday, March 6.
We hope everyone picked up an activity bag prior, enjoyed all the places Tayla the Traveling Tamarin visited and maybe even learned something about Texas, Alaska, Arizona, Minnesota, Massachusetts and Puerto Rico.
A special thank you to Psi Iota Xi for supplying the hot chocolate in the activity bags and to McDonald’s for supplying the prizes for our games in the bag.
And finally, a huge thank you to our Friends of the Library group. They do so much to help and support us all year long. Thanks from the bottom of my heart to the community and volunteers for making this year’s Goodnight, Garrett, even though it looked a little different, such a success!
Ms. Kristan
Youth Services Manager
Garrett Public Library
