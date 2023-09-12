Golf outing raises $4,260 for United Way

GARRETT — Charleston Metal Products, along with their employees, customers and vendors held their fifth annual golf outing in support of the United Way of DeKalb County on Saturday, Aug. 12 at the Garrett Country Club.
This community event raised $4,260 for the United Way of DeKalb County. The team of Mark Willman, Karen Willman, Dave VanDerbosch, and Brock Diederich took home first place honors with a score of 56 (using tie breaker). Second place, with a score of 56, was the team of Chris Steele, Chris Kolmerten, Nate Kolmerten and Adam Irmscher.
Contest hole winners included Nathan Kolmerten with the longest drive, Jeff Dragoo with the closet to the pin, and Dave VanDerbosch with the longest putt honors. Congratulations to Nate Kolmerten who aced hole number 11 and will be receiving a $500 Mastercard thru the event’s hole-in-one ancillary hole contest.
Event sponsors were: Anthony Wayne Vending, Antibus Scales and Systems Inc., Auburn Moose Lodge, Business Impressions Inc., Capital Business Intelligence Inc., Custom Coating, DeKalb Metal Finishing Inc., Dunham’s Sports of Auburn, Garrett Country Club, Home Depot of Auburn, Joyce Conrad, Kyocera SGS Precision Tools Inc., Lockwood Welding, MW Metals, Nucor Cold Finish, PHP Employee Benefits, Priority Life Care, Pro Resources Staffing Services, Purify Soft Wash, Rich Roofing Systems, Taubensee Steel and Wire Company, Tawas Plating Company, Tecumseh Packaging Solutions, The Groundskeeper Lawn Care and the United Way of DeKalb County.
