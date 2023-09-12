Golf outing raises $4,260 for United Way

The team of Brock Diederich, Dave VanDerbosch, Karen Willman and Mark Willman finished first in Charleston Metal Products’ fifth annual golf outing in support of the United Way of DeKalb County.

 CONTRIBUTED

GARRETT — Charleston Metal Products, along with their employees, customers and vendors held their fifth annual golf outing in support of the United Way of DeKalb County on Saturday, Aug. 12 at the Garrett Country Club.

This community event raised $4,260 for the United Way of DeKalb County. The team of Mark Willman, Karen Willman, Dave VanDerbosch, and Brock Diederich took home first place honors with a score of 56 (using tie breaker). Second place, with a score of 56, was the team of Chris Steele, Chris Kolmerten, Nate Kolmerten and Adam Irmscher.

