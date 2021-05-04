ALBION — A LaOtto man who allegedly engaged in a shootout with police at a Kendallville mobile home park in the early morning hours of April 22 has been charged with attempted murder and other high-level felonies.
In addition to the new charges, Justin Weikel also has other pending criminal cases in Noble and Steuben counties. The new charges were filed Friday morning.
Weikel, 40, has been charged with five new felony counts, including a Level 1 felony count of attempted murder. Other charges include: aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony; unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a Level 4 felony; possession of a narcotic drug, a Level 4 felony; and resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, a Level 6 felony.
A Level 1 felony, the highest possible charge after murder, is punishable by 20-40 years in prison, if convicted.
Weikel is facing the new charges after police said he led officers on a high-speed pursuit that started in Fort Wayne and ended at Johnson Mobile Home park in Kendallville, where he allegedly exchanged gunfire with officers.
The incident began when Fort Wayne Police attempted to pull over a car at approximately 11:30 p.m. on April 21 in the area of Harris Road and Olympia Avenue, on the northwest side of Fort Wayne, according to Indiana State Police Public Information Officer Sgt. Brian Walker.
Weikel initially stopped, but as an officer approached on foot, he sped away in a four-door passenger car, police said.
The pursuit went north on S.R. 3, entered DeKalb County, and continued to Kendallville where it ended in the mobile home park. DeKalb County Communications records said the pursuit was picked up by DeKalb County units at 11:50 p.m. in the area of S.R. 3 and C.R. 68.
Weikel eventually stopped at the Johnson Mobile Home Park in Kendallville off Waits Road where a standoff ensued.
Videos of the incident posted to Facebook by an onlooker during the confrontation appears to show officers approaching the vehicle, with one yelling “Show me your hands!” One of the officers approaching the vehicle appears to be holding back a K-9 officer.
As officers got closer to the vehicle, three distinct gunshots can be heard and the approaching officers began falling back before an eruption of gunfire, with more than a dozen shots being fired in less than 10 seconds before the scene quieted.
Following the exchanges of gunfire, the standoff continued for more than an hour before officers finally converged on Weikel’s car with multiple armored vehicles and took him into custody, based on the video footage from the onlooker’s Facebook Live video.
Police said they were unable to make contact with Weikel afterward. When police approached his vehicle, he was reportedly not moving and was taken into custody.
Police said excessive drug use might have led to Weikel’s lethargy.
Weikel was taken to a Fort Wayne area hospital for medical treatment, where he had remained until he was released April 25 and subsequently arrested on a pending Noble County warrant.
An initial arrest in a drug case involving Weikel came when the Noble County Jail was limiting the booking of new suspects due to COVID-19, leaving him on the streets. The jail was closed from the end of 2020 through Feb. 1 as authorities dealt with an outbreak of the disease at the facility.
A warrant was issued for Weikel’s arrest on April 1.
Weikel is also facing pending charges in Steuben County for six felony and misdemeanor charges including unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, possession of a legend drug, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident and possession of marijuana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.