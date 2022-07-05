GARRETT — The Garrett Garden Club hosted this year’s Spring Fling at the DeKalb Horseman’s Museum.
Approximately 70 ladies attended the event from Angola and Hamilton garden clubs. The Auburn Garden Club recently voted to disband. This year’s theme was “Swing into Spring,” with the tables decorated with wooden swings made by Jean and Jack Wappes.
President Anisa Reese welcomed everyone with a special remembrance of long-time member and treasurer Ellen Griffis with a moment of silence. Prayer was given by Connie Dicke: Be mindful of the beauties around us.
Lori Berndt, owner of the Olive Twist, presented a program starting with different salad dressings. The ladies made several different ones using the ingredients in front of them.
Berndt presented a slide show on where and how oils and spices are made, what to use and what to avoid. All her ingredients were used in the boxed lunches and drinks including a menu of chicken salad croissant sandwiches, ham roll up, berry spinach salad, Pot De Creme chocolate dessert, orange pineapple cake and peach iced tea. All recipes were available to the guests.
Reese gave her president’s report on what the club has done in the past year and thanking the 13 members for their continued work, planting the planters each year and joining in on parades. She also gave a special thank you to Mayor Todd Fiandt for watering them throughout the season. Thanks were also given to MaryEllen Johnson, Connie Dicke, Johanna Byanski, Dora Johnson, Jean Wappes, Linda Weyrick, Phyllis Gerstner, Shirley Griffin, Patti Taylor, Penny Smith, Pat Kinsey and Jamie Kolasinski for making this all possible. Reese was elected president in 2002 with this being her 20th year. Johanna Byanski presented her with a gift from all the members.
Hamilton Garden Club President Laurie Buetler complimented their 49 members as still strong through the pandemic. Their main purpose is to enhance the beauty of Hamilton by maintaining their 40 pots. They also had two successful fundraisers, annual auction/luncheon and nut sales which gave them money to support the school newspaper as well as donation of tools and funds to the school’s newly-established FFA organization.
They participated in the Independence Day and Christmas parades as well as ran their golf cart/ATV scavenger hunt. They also hosted last year’s Spring Fling, had their annual lunch at Cold Springs and learned a new autumn craft using succulents and enjoyed a Christmas brunch.
Angola Garden Club President Violet Ritter first gave a history of their club. It started in 1928 with 120 members to beautify the city and county for 94 years beginning with ridding the city of poison ivy. Another year, they passed out 1,500 tulip bulbs to non-members and planted a blue spruce, a red maple and several holly bushes in Angola in 1939.
When our country entered war, the ladies sold $9,125 in defense bonds and made care kits for the armed forces. The Bicentennial brought plantings of red, white and blue around the mound. In 1993, the club was told no planting for Memorial Day, but the club planted 2,500 plants in 40 minutes by 14 women. They continue to plant the mound, a garden on Hoosier Hill and Meijer bike path with 55 members. They will be hosting next year’s Spring Fling, celebrating their 95th year.
Angola’s Cathy Wallace told the story of TLC House Indiana that empowers survivors of domestic violence by providing opportunities for safe shelter, self-sufficiency and recovery. Their first clients moved in November 2011 and as of January 2022, TLC has served 164 women and 37 children.
Door prize giveaway and closing thoughts were given by President Anisa Reese. New members are always welcome.
