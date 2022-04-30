GARRETT — On the eve of the Garrett High School prom, local first responders organized a drill depicting the aftermath of an auto collision involving a distracted driver Friday afternoon.
Members of the Garrett fire and police departments, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, Parkview Health EMS, DeKalb County Coroner, Jeff’s Towing, Thomas Funeral Home and student/teacher volunteers demonstrated a mock accident in the Garrett Middle School parking lot for juniors and seniors.
The scenario was a father driving a car with his son in the back seat, which was struck head-on by a distracted teen driver in a small SUV with three teen passengers pinned inside the vehicle.
Once firefighters removed the doors and windshield of the SUV, emergency responders assisted them with treatment of injuries while the distracted driver performed and failed a field sobriety test. He was taken by police in handcuffs from the scene.
The father, portrayed by GKB maintenance supervisor Mike Shenkel, was pronounced “dead” and removed from the scene by the coroner. His son was taken by EMS to a local hospital along with the three teens in the SUV with life-threatening injuries.
Garrett Police Captain Craig Pepple said the exercise was staged to provide students a visual of what happens when you practice distracted driving, not just with alcohol or drugs, but when tired or using phones and the radio.
Student volunteers shared their reactions to being involved in the display.
Taylor Gerke was startled how loud the Jaws of Life sounded while firefighters cut the door to get them from the wreckage. Emma Welbaum and Carson Harter were surprised with the amount of glass that flew all over while removing the windshield, even while they were covered with sheets.
Trey Richards, who portrayed the distracted driver, found the entire scenario to be scary.
“I felt pretty bad I killed people. It was not fun watching people get dragged out of a car, and then the handcuffs on me,” he said.
While the depiction showed emergency workers on scene, Sheriff Dave Cserep said what was missing were the screams, yells and the sight of loved ones arriving at the scene, a sight both he and Pepple said you never get over.
