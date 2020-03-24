These tickets were paid in Butler City Court March 5-12. The dollar amount at the end of each listing indicates fines, court costs and civil penalties assessed by the court.
Notations in parentheses after each listing represents the agency issuing the ticket.
- Jaden J. Baker, Garrett, restrictions on motorized bike, $175 (DC).
- Philip C. Burd, Spencerville, no insurance, $260 (DC).
- Bryan G. Byerley, Garrett, driving left of center, $190 (GPD).
- Kassandra E. Carper, Butler, speeding, $150 (BPD).
- Courtney N. Coleman, Kendallville, speeding, $196 (AUB).
- Chad A. Creager, Hamilton, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Nickolas B. Davison, Auburn, operating vehicle without financial responsibility, $260 (GPD).
- Emanuel J. Donate, Roanoke, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Leah C. Edwards, Fort Wayne, speeding, $175 (WPD); speeding, $196 (DC).
- Ryan T. Eubank, Fort Wayne, expired plates, $150 (ISP).
- Angela L. Farr, Auburn, driving while suspended, $235 (AUB).
- Hullet A. Fender Jr., Butler, junk/nuisances, $185.50 (BPD).
- Irma M. Ferguson, Pleasant Lake, speeding, $165 (ISP).
- Brenden M. Fidler, Angola, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Bridget Flanagan, Fort Wayne, speeding, $194 (ISP); driving while suspended, $258 (ISP).
- Fernando Gamas, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Johannes L. Geeraedts, Butler, driving while suspended, $175 (BPD).
- Alexis M. Graves, Leo, speeding, $165 (ISP).
- Travis J. Grocock, Kendallville, disregarding stop sign, $171 (DC).
- Kaleb E. Hall, Garrett, speeding, $165 (GPD).
- Shaun M. Halsey, Garrett, failure to update operator’s license, $175 (GPD).
- Jazmine S. Harris, Fort Wayne, speeding, $196 (AUB).
- Jeffrey B. King, Butler, driving while suspended, $260 (DC).
- Lisa K. Klemp, Albion, expired plates, $175 (DC).
- Leeanna R. Kurtz, Kendallville, driving too fast for conditions, $171 (WPD); expired plates, $150 (WPD).
- Joyce Lam, New Albany, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Alisha M. Leitzel, Hamilton, speeding, $171 (WPD).
- Brad M. McClish, Huntertown, passing improperly, $196 (GPD).
- Drake A. McDonald, Garrett, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Jeremy D. McIntire, Hobart, speeding, $150 (BPD).
- Kristilee M. Moeller, Kendallville, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Samuel J. Morken, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (GPD).
- Kayla S. Morris, Angola, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Kendall L. Murphy, St. Joe, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Misty M. Myers, Auburn, speeding, $200 (ISP).
- Michael L. Neal, Butler, speeding, $175 (AUB); speeding, $196 (AUB).
- David E. Neilson, Ashley, speeding, $171 (ISP).
- Nicole K. Noe, Albion, speeding, $150 (GPD).
- Jason H. O’Connor, Auburn, no required lights or reflectors, $175 (GPD); driving while suspended, $260 (GPD).
- Bailey A. Ogle, Orland, expired plates, $150 (DC).
- Janel B. Patmon, Fort Wayne, failure to prove financial responsibility, $256 (AUB); learners permit violation (motorcycle), $192 (AUB).
- Cassidy M. Ratliff, Ligonier, speeding, $190 (GPD).
- Tena L. Reinhardt, Angola, speeding, $196 (DC).
- Ronald L. Richards, Kendallville, speeding, $165 (GPD).
- Daniel M. Rutkowski, Auburn, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Kenneth E. Sanders, Hudson, speeding, $165 (ISP).
- Larry L. Saylor, Garrett, speeding, $165 (GPD).
- Morgan E. Schmidt, Kendallville, speeding, $196 (DC).
- Vanessa J. Schultz, Fort Wayne, speeding, $196 (DC).
- Charles E. Shireman, Auburn, operating vehicle with a false plate, $150 (GPD); operating vehicle with a expired plates, $150).
- Austin R. Slone, Butler, operating vehicle without financial responsibility, $260 (BPD).
- Jamie M. Stevens, Auburn, speeding, $175 (GPD); driving while suspended, $260 (GPD); driving while suspended, $260 (AUB).
- Isaac T. Tarney, LaGrange, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Brandie L. Taylor, Auburn, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Mackenzie E. Tempel, Grabill, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Robert L. Theis, Butler, junk vehicle, $185.50 (BPD).
- Mark A. Thomas, Fort Wayne, driving while suspended, $260 (DC).
- Tamara E. Tyler, Garrett, speeding, $171 (GPD).
- Mary L. Vintaila, Butler, junk vehicle, $185.50 (BPD).
- Austin L. Voigt, Auburn, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Stephanie P. Vonderau, Auburn, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Tyler J. Ward, Auburn, disregarding traffic control device, $171 (BPD).
- Ashley N. Wyse, Auburn, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Aaron T. York, Fort Wayne, speeding, $188 (AUB).
(BPD) indicates a Butler Police Department ticket; (ISP) indicates an Indiana State Police ticket; (AUB) indicates an Auburn Police Department ticket; (GPD) indicates a Garrett Police Department ticket; (DC) indicates a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department ticket; (WPD) indicates a Waterloo Police Department ticket; (HP) indicates a Hamilton Police Department ticket; (AS) indicates an Ashley Police Department ticket; (ICO) indicates an Indiana Conservation Officer ticket.
