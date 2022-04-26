107 W. Houston St.
357-5485
Healthy sleep
Humana will present a healthy sleep program at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 3.
Learn about some common sleep challenges and steps to take to get better sleep.
There is no cost to attend. Visitors are asked to register at the upstairs circulation desk.
Adult afternoon book club
The adult afternoon book club will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 5 to discuss the book, “The Bean Trees” by Barbara Kingsolver. Copies of the book are available at the upstairs circulation desk.
New members are welcome. The afternoon book club meets at 1 p.m. the first Thursday of each month.
Adult activity club
The adult activity club will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 11 in the community room.
This month, a field trip is planned to Heinzerling Acres Nature Preserve on C.R. 7-A. There will be a brief discussion about the history of the property, which was owned by one of the founders of the Creek Chub Bait Co. and donated to Acres land preserve.
Visitors wanting to follow others to the property should meet at the library at 9:45 a.m.
The adult activity club meets the second Wednesday of each month.
Legacy project
The library invites guest to explore the legacies of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Sen. Robert F. Kennedy as it hosts the Indiana Historical Society’s traveling exhibit, “Local Speech, Global Reach,” throughout the month of April.
Digital consortium
The Garrett Public Library has joined almost 200 other Indiana libraries in a new digital consortium with OverDrive.
Library patrons can now access a huge collection that includes e-books, e-magazines and e-audio books. The Libby application can be put on your device (phone, tablet, laptop or computer) for access wherever you can.
Patrons needing help setting up an account are asked to contact the library.
Book sale
The library invites patrons to browse the selection at its ongoing book sale.
A variety of books, music CDs, DVDs and books on CD are available.
All prices are by donation only.
STEM kits
The library has STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) activity kits available for checkout. There are kits for different age groups.
Outreach
The Garrett Public Library offers homebound service to cardholders.
If you are a Garrett resident and do not have a library card, staff will be happy to issue one.
The homebound service is available to those who are temporarily or permanently homebound.
For more information, call 357-5485.
Curbside service
Curbside service is available to those concerned about safety with bad weather and COVID issues. Call the library to set up this service.
Tech Tuesdays
Bring your tech questions to the upstairs computer area at the library at 10 a.m. each Tuesday. Staff will help find the answers to questions.
Teen Den
The Teen Room (Herzer Hall) will have activities after school at 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Baby Storytime
Baby Storytime will take place at 11 a.m. each Monday.
Toddler Storytime
Toddler Storytime will take place at 1 p.m. each Thursday.
Kids’ Club
The Kids’ Club offers opportunities to experiment with science, explore arts and crafts, have fun with food and play with cool activities.
Join the library every Wednesday from 3:30-4:30 p.m. No registration is required. All supplies are provided.
Early Learning Kits
These kits are free, educational activities — four crafts in each kit.
The learning kits change monthly. These can be picked up at the library while supplies last.
Library guidelines
Masks are recommended but not required for library staff and patrons. The library will continue to provide masks for visitors in need of one.
Library fines, fees explained
Overdue fines will no longer accrue on patron accounts.
Administration fees for processing lost or damaged items will no longer be charged. Patrons, however, are still responsible for lost or damaged items and replacement costs.
Video games available
The Garrett Public Library has a video game collection that is now available to circulate to the public.
Games for PlayStation 4, XBox One and Nintendo Switch will be offered.
The collection includes games for all audiences, from ESRB rating E (for everyone) to M (for mature).
Patrons may check out five games at a time for week-long periods.
Free Little Library
With a generous donation by Church at Garrett, the Garrett Public Library has a Free Little Library.
The Free Little Library is located near the west entrance. No library card is required. Visitors may take any books they have an interest.
Gently used books may be donated as space permits.
Garrett Public Library staff will periodically refresh and restock the Free Little Library.
Please note this is not the drop box to return library materials. The library’s drop box is located further south in the parking lot and is silver.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.