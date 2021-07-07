GARRETT — A total of 76 competitors entered the Garrett Heritage Days 5K run, two-mile walk July 4.
The event is sponsored by Garrett State Bank. Elite Timing Solutions provided times for all finishers.
Tanner McMain, 17, was the overall 5K winner, finishing the course in 16 minutes, 55 seconds. Ben Franke, 28, was second, at 17:05. Aspen Dirr, 24, the first female finisher, placed third overall at 17:25.
5K Run
Ages 12 and under
Female
1. Abigail Dekoninck, 28:05. 2. Lucy Munger, 38:43.
Male
1. Truen Stutzman, 29:51.
Ages 13-19
Female
1. Makenna Malcolm, 23:41. 2. Brooklyn Jacobs, 28:44. 3. Trina York, 35:11.
Male
1. Tanner McMain, 16:55. 2. Gavin Weller, 17:52. 3. Tyler Arens, 20:32. 4. Landon Davis, 21:43. 5. Landon Miller 24:02. 6. Aiden Boltz, 24:05. 7. Conner Boltz, 24:16. 8. Jeffrey Brown 27:47. 9. Owen Arens, 28:27. 10. Tatenur Woolard, 30:33.
Ages 20-29
Female
1. Aspen Dirr, 17:25. 2. Alicia Castro, 26:59. 3. Britni Snyder, 33:24. 4. Carolina Vega, 33:33. 5. Morgan Clauss, 34:05. 6. Meghan York, 35:16.
Male
1. Ben Franke, 17:05. 2. Carlos Jimenez, 20:30. 3. Ben Thompson, 20:45. 4. Noah Getts, 22:56. 5. Alex Arney, 30:26.
Ages 30-39
Female
1. Lindsae Gilbert, 24:30. 2. Evy Cook, 26:28, 3. Seagan Diehm, 26:33. 4. Molly Hillegass, 26:35. 5. Tristan Menestrina, 26:37. 6. Christine Marks. 7. Kara Molargik, 27:05. 8. Olivia Ice, 30:17. 9. Megan Rowlison, 36:39. 10. Amanda Munger, 38:45.
Male
1. Mitchell Novy, 18:10. 2. Nate Kline, 19:26. 3. Nicholas Kraus, 25:20. 4. Benjamin Castro, 26:57. 5. Eric Treesh, 28:50. 6. Jared Smith, 31:15.
Ages 40-49
Female
1. Melissa York, 29:34. 2. Kirsten Bigelow, 29:37. 3. Jennie Short, 29:40. 4. Erica Kueber, 29:58. 5. Angie Dirr, 53:32.
Male
1. Ray Placencia, 21:04. 2. Jeremy Lung, 24:13. 3. John Fortman, 24:45. 4. Jamie Weller, 28:02. 5. Steve Rowlison, 28:09. 6. Troy Haynes, 29:41. 7. Benjamin Stutzman, 30:04. 8. John Dekoninck, 33:30. 9. Joe Silva, 34:02.
Ages 50-59
Female
1. Sarah Rayle, 26:55. 2. Kristy Thompson, 28:21. 3. Theresa Blackman, 54:44.
Male
1. Ron Shatp, 17:39. 2. Dan Weimer, 26:09. 3. Martin Gaughan, 28:04. 4. Troy Thompson, 28:23. 5. Phil Clauss, 29:49. 6. Duane Schuman, 31:35.
Ages 60-69
Male
1. Tadd Bowman, 27:24. 2. Bill Aksamit, 29:25. 3. Keith Hefner, 32:45. 4. Mark Michael, 35:32. 5. Stephen Rowe, 53:41.
Two-Mile Walk
Ages 12 and under
Female
1. Estia Stutzman, 29:54. 2. Violet Armstrong, 38:17. 3. Isabella Fortman, 40:21. 4. Amelia Nehls, 40:44.
Male
1. Zion Smith, 28:00. 2. Judah Smith, 28:18. 3. Jarick Toney, 29:52. 4. Abe Nehls, 40:42.
Ages 13-19
Female
1. Valencia Placencia, 28:36. 2. Abby Thomas, 31:10. 3. Kassidy Garten, 35:12. 4. Nataley Armstrong, 38:14. 5. Abby Schuman, 39:42.
Ages 20-29
Female
1. Monica Arney, 29:46.
Ages 30-39
Female
1. Kristin Garten, 28:19. 2. Kiley Toney, 30:19. 3. Rebecca Fortman, 40:20.
Male
1. Nick Toney, 33:22.
Ages 40-49
Female
1. Myka Stutzman, 28:07. 2. Tanna Smith, 28:16. 3. Sara Thomas, 31:13. 4. Kim Armstrong, 32:47. 5. Shanna Lemen, 33:07. 6. Tara Lilly, 44:08.
Male
1. Corey Smith, 28:38. 2. Corey Lemen, 29:56. 3. Ben Armstrong, 32:49. 4. Luke Ice, 33:20. 5. Mike Lilly, 44:12.
Ages 50-59
Female
1. Christine Arney, 29:44. 2. Lisa Lantz, 38:21. 3. Erin Schuman, 39:44.
Male
1. Andy Arney, 18:51.
Ages 60-69
1. Becky Warstler, 30:36. 2. Rita Wolfe, 33:37. 3. Carol Easterday, 38:19. 4. Melba Hauge, 38:59. 5. Cheryl Stromski, 40:49. 6. Linda Richardson, 46:52.
Ages 70 and up
Male
1. Gary Merrell, 29:12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.