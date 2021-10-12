Marlene Tussey

LEBANON, Pa. — Marlene Ruth (Ressler) Tussey, 63, of Lebanon, Pennsylvania, and a Garrett High School graduate, died Sept. 30, 2021.

Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania is handling arrangements.

Reed Albright

AVILLA — Reed P. Albright, 18, of Avilla, died Sept. 29, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Angela Daniels

AUBURN — Angela S. Daniels, 55, of Auburn, died Sept. 29, 2021.

H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Butler, handled arrangements.

Larry Etter

AUBURN — Larry David Etter, 69, of Auburn, died Oct. 6, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Naomi Hill

AUBURN — Naomi E. Hill, 94, of Auburn, died Oct. 1, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Martha Patterson

LAKE PLACID, Fla. — Martha Kaye Patterson, 74, of Lake Placid, Florida and born in Auburn, died Sept. 13, 2021.

Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid, is handling arrangements.

Val Prince

AUBURN — Val Prince, 75, of Auburn, died Oct. 2, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Theodore Weaver Jr.

AUBURN — Theodore W. Weaver Jr., 85, of Auburn, died Oct. 5, 2021.

Divine Mercy Funeral Home, Fort Wayne, handled arrangements.

Calvin Brock

FORT WAYNE — Calvin “Frank” Brock, 95, of Fort Wayne and formerly of Butler, died Oct. 2, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Tari Dove

BUTLER — Tari Lynn Dove, 57, of Butler, died Oct. 3, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Frank Eck

ANGOLA — Frank Henry Eck, 96, of Angola and born in Butler, died Sept. 22, 2021.

Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, handled arrangements.

Tony Kaiser

BUTLER — Tony L. Kaiser, 81, of Butler, died Oct. 2, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.

Suzanne Kimpel

MURPHY, Texas — Suzanne Rene Kimpel Zerkle, 53, of Murphy, Texas and formerly of DeKalb County, died Oct. 3, 2021.

A local celebration will take place at 11 a.m. Oct. 12 at Alliance Community Church, 5610 Lahmeyer Road, Fort Wayne.

Maxine Teller

ANGOLA — Maxine Mae Teller, 81, of Angola and born in St. Joe, died Oct. 2, 2021.

Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.

Kaye Viers

HAMILTON — Kaye L. Viers, 74, of Hamilton, died Oct. 2, 2021.

Krill Funeral Home, Edgerton, Ohio, handled arrangements.

Barry Donley

HUDSON — Barry LeRoy Donley, 80, of Hudson, died Oct. 1, 2021.

Culberson Funeral Home, Hagerstown, handled arrangements.

Carroll Smith

HUDSON — Carroll J. Smith, 86, of Turkey Lake, Hudson, died Oct. 7, 2021.

Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, handled arrangements.

Rosemarie Grubb

KENDALLVILLE — Rosemarie (Busick) Murphy Grubb, 74, of Kendallville, died Oct. 6, 2021.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Geoffrey Lung

KENDALLVILLE — Geoffrey Lung, 56, of Kendallville, died Oct. 5, 2021.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Vonetta Trowbridge

KENDALLVILLE — Vonetta A. Trowbridge, 84, of Kendallville, died Oct. 7, 2021.

Owen Family Funeral Home, Syracuse, is handling arrangements.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.