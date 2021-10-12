Marlene Tussey
LEBANON, Pa. — Marlene Ruth (Ressler) Tussey, 63, of Lebanon, Pennsylvania, and a Garrett High School graduate, died Sept. 30, 2021.
Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania is handling arrangements.
Reed Albright
AVILLA — Reed P. Albright, 18, of Avilla, died Sept. 29, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Angela Daniels
AUBURN — Angela S. Daniels, 55, of Auburn, died Sept. 29, 2021.
H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Butler, handled arrangements.
Larry Etter
AUBURN — Larry David Etter, 69, of Auburn, died Oct. 6, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Naomi Hill
AUBURN — Naomi E. Hill, 94, of Auburn, died Oct. 1, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Martha Patterson
LAKE PLACID, Fla. — Martha Kaye Patterson, 74, of Lake Placid, Florida and born in Auburn, died Sept. 13, 2021.
Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid, is handling arrangements.
Val Prince
AUBURN — Val Prince, 75, of Auburn, died Oct. 2, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Theodore Weaver Jr.
AUBURN — Theodore W. Weaver Jr., 85, of Auburn, died Oct. 5, 2021.
Divine Mercy Funeral Home, Fort Wayne, handled arrangements.
Calvin Brock
FORT WAYNE — Calvin “Frank” Brock, 95, of Fort Wayne and formerly of Butler, died Oct. 2, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Tari Dove
BUTLER — Tari Lynn Dove, 57, of Butler, died Oct. 3, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Frank Eck
ANGOLA — Frank Henry Eck, 96, of Angola and born in Butler, died Sept. 22, 2021.
Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, handled arrangements.
Tony Kaiser
BUTLER — Tony L. Kaiser, 81, of Butler, died Oct. 2, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
Suzanne Kimpel
MURPHY, Texas — Suzanne Rene Kimpel Zerkle, 53, of Murphy, Texas and formerly of DeKalb County, died Oct. 3, 2021.
A local celebration will take place at 11 a.m. Oct. 12 at Alliance Community Church, 5610 Lahmeyer Road, Fort Wayne.
Maxine Teller
ANGOLA — Maxine Mae Teller, 81, of Angola and born in St. Joe, died Oct. 2, 2021.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.
Kaye Viers
HAMILTON — Kaye L. Viers, 74, of Hamilton, died Oct. 2, 2021.
Krill Funeral Home, Edgerton, Ohio, handled arrangements.
Barry Donley
HUDSON — Barry LeRoy Donley, 80, of Hudson, died Oct. 1, 2021.
Culberson Funeral Home, Hagerstown, handled arrangements.
Carroll Smith
HUDSON — Carroll J. Smith, 86, of Turkey Lake, Hudson, died Oct. 7, 2021.
Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, handled arrangements.
Rosemarie Grubb
KENDALLVILLE — Rosemarie (Busick) Murphy Grubb, 74, of Kendallville, died Oct. 6, 2021.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Geoffrey Lung
KENDALLVILLE — Geoffrey Lung, 56, of Kendallville, died Oct. 5, 2021.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Vonetta Trowbridge
KENDALLVILLE — Vonetta A. Trowbridge, 84, of Kendallville, died Oct. 7, 2021.
Owen Family Funeral Home, Syracuse, is handling arrangements.
