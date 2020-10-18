INDIANAPOLIS — Garrett teacher Chad Sutton and student Marcus Guzman will participate in a virtual State Earn and Learn (SEAL) press conference at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.
The Office of Work-Based Learning and Apprenticeship (OWBLA), along with several participating partners, will provide details on developing the 100th SEAL program since OWBLA’s opening in 2018 as part of Governor Holcomb’s NextLevel Agenda.
Sutton is director of career development at Garrett High School. Garrett High School is one of 16 SEAL partners in the state.
SEALs are structured, but flexible, programs that include an education component and on-the-job training component. SEALs focus on employer needs, with sustainable partnerships and embedded industry certifications. They can last from weeks to years depending on employer, education, certification, or licensing requirements. They are designed to meet the skills that employers seek and are geared toward both adult and youth populations in any business or industry sector.
Press conference speakers will include Darrel Zeck, Executive Director, Indiana Office of Work-Based Learning and Apprenticeship; Fred Payne, Commissioner, Indiana Department of Workforce Development; Joe McGuinness, Commissioner, Indiana Department of Transportation; Eric Fisher, CEA Master Teacher and NCCER Instructor, Hamilton Heights High School; Margaret Brooks, Vice President, Brooks Construction Co. and Jessica Nickloy, President and CEO, Etica Group.
Due to current restrictions and recommended guidelines related to COVID-19, the press conference will be held virtually. Individuals interested in attending may join via the following link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/2372466127257120524. A recording of the press conference, along with a press release, will be provided to those who registered.
