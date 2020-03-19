(Editor's note: Garrett teacher Bill Thomas submitted this article about a recent trip Garrett students took to historical sites in Washington, D.C. and Pennsylvania).
GARRETT — A group of 29 students and 12 chaperones from Garrett High School visited Shanksville and Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, and Washington, D.C. March 11-14. The trip occurs every two years and includes juniors and seniors enrolled in dual credit U.S. history and English classes at GHS.
“This trip has been a long-standing tradition at Garrett High School, and the most recent group was wonderful. Garrett should be proud of the way these students represented themselves,” GHS chaperone Bill Thomas said. “We are thankful for opportunities such as this that are provided to us by Garrett-Keyser-Butler Schools.”
The group departed from Garrett High School on the morning of March 11 and visited the 9/11 Flight 93 Memorial on the way to Gettysburg National Cemetery, where eager participants journeyed through a walking tour of the location of President Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address.
On March 12, the group began with a two-hour, guided tour of the Gettysburg Battlefield as well as an appointment to the Gettysburg Visitors Center to examine the Civil War cyclorama painting.
They then headed south to Washington, D.C. and visited museums at Ford’s Theatre and the Peterson House (site where Lincoln died). The Garrett gathering also visited the National Archives to further learn about and appreciate the Declaration of Independence, the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights. The day culminated with a walking tour of the Vietnam War Memorial, the Lincoln Memorial and the Korean War Memorial.
The trip’s third day schedule was altered due to several locations in the D.C. metro area closing because of developing concerns about the coronavirus. However, the GHS group experienced a full day of learning about historical landmarks, including the exterior of the U.S. Capitol, Library of Congress, and U.S. Supreme Court. They then proceeded to the White House and the nearby White House Visitors Center before a visit to the National Holocaust Museum.
After lunch, the group continued a tradition of laying a wreath for GHS alumni or faculty at the World War II Memorial. This year’s wreath honored Mr. Dick Capin, World War II veteran and longtime Garrett High School teacher and coach. The group also placed a second wreath at the United States Marines-Iwo Jima Memorial later in the day.
Following the wreath ceremony, the group visited the Washington Monument and two of the Smithsonian Museums (Natural History and American History) before returning to the hotel.
Regrettably, the trip was abbreviated by one day, as planned visits to Arlington National Cemetery, Mount Vernon, and an indoor tour of the U.S. Capitol were canceled. “Our students and chaperones enjoyed learning more about our nation’s history while bonding as group," said Garrett American studies teacher Mark D. Claxton. "Bill and I are quite proud of how well our kids represented not only themselves, but also our school and community, whose support has always been appreciated.”
A total of 41 people represented Garrett High School on the trip, including students Halie Andrews, Haley Beck, Sadie Best, Liberty Chaney, Sarah Cooper, Jacob Davis, Samantha DeWitt, Brayden Fisher, Peyton Grigsby, Ethan Harter, Ty Haupert, Allison Herendeen, Addi Hickman, Warren Joseph, Sydney Krock, Matthew Mastroddi, Hallie McCoy, Autumn McDonald, Leondra McKing, Macy Newman, Valencia Placencia, Kennedy Sattison, Maggi Smurr, Tristan Taylor, Maya Van Buskirk, Payton Warfield, Sydney West, Colton Weimer, and Erin Wichman. They were joined by chaperones Beth Beck, Jenifer Claxton, Jacob Clifford, Steven Davis, Tracy Davis, Shannon DeWitt, Karen McCoy, Marty McCoy, Kristi Surfus and Barbara Weimer, along with group leaders Mark D. Claxton and Bill Thomas, teachers at Garrett High School.
