107 W. Houston St.
357-5485
Genealogy club
The genealogy club will host guest speaker Jeanne Regan-Dinius from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources at 6 p.m. Wednesday. She will talk about cemetery laws and practices in Indiana.
Life’s a beach
The Life’s a Beach program will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21 in the Community Room. Patrons will make beach-themed wall hangings. All supplies are furnished. Call 837-5485 or visit the library to register in advance.
Garrett history display
A Garrett historical display, “Tales as Old as Time: Garrett through the Ages,” is at the library through the end of summer in the display cases in the south hallway. The display features photos and articles of the Garrett community, some dating back to the 1800s.
Traveling exhibit
The library is hosting a traveling exhibit: “Hoosiers and their Hooch: Perspectives on Prohibition” from the Indiana Historical Society.
August take and make
Adults are invited to stop by the upstairs circulation desk for the July take and make project: bottle cap magnets. Supplies are limited to one per patron, over age 18.
Evening book club
The adult evening book club meets at 6 p.m. the third Thursday of each month in the Community Room.
Visitors are invited to bring a book or book title that has had an impact on their lives for discussion.
Cooking with Cents
Cooking with Cents bags include a couple of low-cost recipes along with some of the ingredients needed to make them.
Visit the library and pick up one on the 15th of each month.
This is sponsored by the library and Community Care Food Pantry.
Garden kids
Every Tuesday from 3:30-4:30 p.m., weather permitting, children are invited to the library as Miss Suzy teaches about plants, bugs, weeds and growing.
Library guidelines
Masks are recommended but not required for library staff and patrons. The library will continue to provide masks for visitors in need of one.
Library is fine free
The library has halted the accumulation and collection of fines and fees as part of its COVID-19 response.
Overdue fines will no longer accrue on patron accounts. Administration fees for processing lost or damaged items will no longer be charged. Patrons, however, are still responsible for lost or damaged items and replacement costs.
Virtual Story Time
Virtual Story Time sessions will continue through March. Each week, virtual story time sessions will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesdays and at 7 p.m. Thursdays. Links will be posted on the library’s Facebook page.
Craft bags for monthly crafts in the Wednesday story time are available while supplies last.
Video games available
The Garrett Public Library has a video game collection that is now available to circulate to the public.
Games for PlayStation 4, XBox One and Nintendo Switch will be offered.
The collection includes games for all audiences, from ESRB rating E (for everyone) to M (for mature).
Patrons may check out two games at a time for week-long periods.
Virtual yoga classes
Each week, Christine leads new restorative, chair and intermediate yoga videos. The videos are shared on YouTube by searching Garrett Public Library Yoga and the library’s Facebook page.
Free Little Library
With a generous donation by Church at Garrett, the Garrett Public Library has a Free Little Library.
The Free Little Library is located near the west entrance. No library card is required. Visitors may take any books they have an interest.
Gently used books may be donated as space permits.
Garrett Public Library staff will periodically refresh and restock the Free Little Library.
Please note this is not the drop box to return library materials. The library’s drop box is located further south in the parking lot and is silver.
