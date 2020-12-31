GARRETT — The City of Garrett experienced growth in terms of population and new housing.
Mayor Todd Fiandt pointed to successes of the past year and growth since the 2010 Census.
According to 2020 Census information, Garrett’s population increased by more than 400 people, to 6,651, since the last census, Fiandt said.
Twenty-two single-family dwelling permits were issued in 2020 in Garrett.
The building trades class at Garrett-Keyser-Butler schools is in the midst of building its first home in a district-owned subdivision along 2nd Street. The building trades class has also created a new Welcome to Garrett sign.
The community welcomed several new businesses to Garrett, including a new barber, nail technician, dance studio, realty group, mortgage company, home inspection and engineering groups.
There have been positive steps on the utility front, bringing internet service to commercial and now residential customers, as well as infrastructure improvements throughout the community.
Garrett has partnered with Auburn Essential Services to bring internet service to the community, beginning with the Heritage Estates and Countryside Estates subdivisions.
Fiber optics lines have been installed in those areas, with residential enrollment now available.
“We’re going to start at Heritage Estates, the newest addition, because it’s going to be easiest to install, and then we’re going to work our way through town,” Fiandt explained. “Hopefully, within a few years, we’ll have the entire community available.
“It’s a pretty important part of the quality of life in this part of the country. After this COVID, we have so many people doing Zoom meetings and communicating via the internet, we’ve got to have it.”
The partnership with AES started before Fiandt took office five years ago.
“Since I’ve been in office, they’ve finished the commercial end of it, and just recently started with the residential,” he said. “We’re trying to follow Auburn’s method of installing it. (AES Superintendent) Chris Schweitzer has been instrumental in helping our guys set things up and doing it properly,” Fiandt continued. “We’re getting good guidance from AES.”
A large tract of land in the industrial park now has access to city utilities, which could lead to future growth.
The tract butts up against the industrial park along Forrest Park Drive, Fiandt explained. Years ago, he said, a contract was signed in which Garrett agreed to extend utilities. A 12-inch water line and a 10-inch sewer line have been extended to the property.
“I think getting sewer and water out to a large tract of land at the industrial park was an important thing," he said. "We’re hoping that will spawn some interest in getting a factory or an industry of some kind in there."
The water department finished a water line to serve a new subdivision at the south end of the community. In addition, water department crews looped some dead-end lines on Fifth Avenue to improve water pressure.
While the community pool was closed this summer out of caution due to the COVID-19 pandemic, city workers were able to complete several repairs with hopes of opening this year.
Several concerts took place in the community — one downtown and several others in East Side Park — for residents to enjoy.
With a generous donation from Judy Morrill, the city was able to completely replace three blocks of sidewalks on both sides of Randolph Streets. Fiandt noted street paving was completed at 11 locations.
Looking ahead to 2021, the mayor's goal is to give attention to Garrett's parks and sidewalks.
“I hope we can focus more on our parks, get our parks more pleasing to the eye and have some more activity," he said.
While it may include working with the Indiana Department of Transportation, Fiandt hopes to install wayfinding signs to direct visitors to city parks.
The mayor hopes to have new landscaping set around the bathhouse at the pool and caboose, and clean up or update park signage.
“I would love to get more sidewalks in,” Fiandt said. “We still have a lot of bad sidewalks around our community, like most communities.
“Infrastructure in general” is important. “A city can’t grow if you don’t have infrastructure. You can’t attract people anything to you if you don’t have something to attract them with.”
Fiandt is proud of the work performed by Garrett's utility employees, police officers and firefighters.
The utility, electric, water and wastewater departments are in good shape, he said.
Both the police and fire departments want to update their hand-held radio equipment. Police officers recently began using a new drug detection tool. Firefighters are exploring replacement of air tanks used at fire scenes. Both departments will continue their training.
“I think our public safety — police, fire and EMS — we’re pretty happy and pretty lucky to have what we have,” Fiandt said.
While Garrett has experienced population growth, Fiandt is hopeful for even more.
“I would really like to get our population a little bit higher yet,” he said. “I’d like to get another factory in the industry park.
“Those are pretty high hopes,” Fiandt said. “I think we’re going to have a pretty hard stretch with the economy. I don’t know if it’s going to be drug down even more — none of us know that — but my hopes are that we will continue to grow.
“Keep everybody on an even keel and get through this crazy time we’re living in right now.”
