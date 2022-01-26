GARRETT — The Garrett-Keyser-Butler School Corp. saw a net increase of 129 students transferring into the district in 2021-2022, according to a report presented at Monday’s school board meeting.
The data showed of the 1,656 state-funded students in the school district, 1,481 are currently enrolled at Garrett, according to Superintendent Tonya Weaver.
The report shows 259 incoming students, of which 132 are transfers from the DeKalb Central School District, 61 from East Noble School Corporation, 21 from Fort Wayne Community Schools, 18 from Northwest Allen County Schools and 10 from DeKalb County Eastern Community School District.
The report also showed among the 130 students transferring out of the G-K-B district, 64 were attending DeKalb Central, 19 at Lakewood Park Christian School, 16 at East Noble, 15 at Union School Corporation (an online school) and 12 attending St. Joseph School in Garrett.
Garrett was third in the positive net transfers compared to neighboring school districts, following Westview School Corp. at 177 and Smith-Green Community Schools at 135.
Building administrators updated activities at their schools.
J.E. Ober Elementary Principal Kristi Surfus reported students will meet on Feb. 4 to create Valentine cards for veterans that will be mailed to military members both stationed away or at home. The school is requesting addresses for people serving in the military be submitted by Feb. 4.
Due to the overwhelming success of the drive-through Kindergarten Academic Reading Experiences (KARE) event held in a single session last year, plans are to hold a similar event on Tuesday, April 12. The program is for incoming kindergarten students who will be age 5 by Aug. 1, 2022.
The drive-through is not necessarily due to COVID, said Surfus, but because of the great turnout, with numbers higher than those during three sessions in the past.
Middle school students are celebrating good grades this week with pizza parties and a movie, according to Principal Lucas Fielden.
In order to be named to the Conductor’s Club, students in grades 6-8 must have grades of all C- or above on their report cards, with no referrals, and meet homework criteria of only one late or missing assignment in grades 7 and 8, and two in grade 6. Sixth-graders had the most achieve Conductor’s Club status at 45%.
Data updates focusing on student performance show numbers have increased for those needing extra support, Fielden said.
“We really try hard not to hold kids back and retain them. Research shows that really doesn’t fix a kid, doesn’t help, but we still have tried to hold kids accountable through credit recovery through summer school,” he said.
Last year saw a 5% increase in students who needed summer school because they were failing, numbering 17% of the middle school students.
“Our goal is to reduce that by 10%, with a goal of asking only about 7% to credit recovery,” he added.
Plans are to drill down and try to identify kids with the most needs such as failing grades and low NWEA scores. Study tables will be held after school on Thursdays in addition to the extra support given in the classroom. With the end of the second term, student data is being assessed and new invitations are being sent out to students to take advantage of programs offered to help with their grades.
Fielden also announced the middle school science fair will be Thursday, Feb. 17 in the school gym. He congratulated the middle school CyberPatriots for their state win in their age group and criteria.
Weaver announced the high school’s Encore show choir will present a community preview show on Friday in the Performing Arts Center at 6 p.m. Doors will open at 5 p.m. for concessions and a pizza dinner fundraiser for $5.
The board also approved a purchase of Apple iPads for students in kindergarten through grade 8 for $614,835, of which $520,000 is from grant money from the emergency connectivity fund. The board also approved cancelling outstanding checks in the amount of $915.21 that are more than two years old.
Also Monday, the board approved the separation of service of Matt Ellert as custodian and the hiring of Amber Brumbaugh as clinic assistant. Mallory Clifford was also approved as the girls high school head track coach.
The board sent a recommendation to Mayor Todd Fiandt to approve school board President Tami Best as a nonvoting member to the Garrett Redeveopment Commission.
At its Jan. 12 re-organizational meeting, the board selected her husband, Brian Best, to represent the school on the commission. The board has since been informed that Fiandt cited both policy and personal reasons for not accepting the nomination of (Brian) Best.
Tami Best said inquiries were made to the attorney for the Indiana School Board Association for clarity as to whether the board is permitted to appoint a non-member to the committee, citing former board president Wayne Funk served as the school’s representative last year.
Under the Indiana Code IC 36-7-14-6.1, the appointee must be a member of the school board of a school corporation that includes all or part of the territory served by the redevelopment commission or an individual recommended by the school board to the entity that appoints the nonvoting adviser.
“I am just asking for a school board member to be the person that represents the school board. That is all,” Fiandt said Tuesday when asked for comment.
Tami Best abstained from all nominations and votes in the decision-making.
