GARRETT — Lili Hand might be retiring as executive director of Alliance Industries this month, but her giving heart will still be beating in the community.
Hand moved to Auburn from California 20 years ago with husband Steve to raise their family in a smaller community. Having experience in the field, she soon learned of an opening at the local workshop for the disabled, then known as Wee Haven, where Hand served as assistant to then-director Michelle Randol.
Hand moved into the director position in 2003. At that time, there were 13 workers at the facility, with many more interested in working there and plenty of room in which to grow.
“We worked really hard to find more businesses to be able to hire more employees,” Hand said.
They got really busy with more business from local industries such as Rieke, Dekko, Tower Automotive and Eaton, among others.
It was during an employee meeting that Hand asked employees what changes they might want to see made at the workshop.
The workers said they didn’t want to be called “Wee” as the name suggested it was a day care center. Hand said they voted to change the name to Alliance Industries to better define their job and mission.
With the added growth of new industries, more room was needed. When economy slowed in 2008, the need for expansion paused for a while. The current expansion was made possible through a donation of neighboring property around the original site by owners Mossberg Industries.
The target date of Dec. 17 has been delayed due to material issues. Once open after the first of the year, the new space will be devoted to assembly work with the original space earmarked for programming. Currently, 41 are employed at Alliance Industries with a dream to provide jobs for more in the future.
Board members praised Hand’s efforts with Alliance Industries.
“Lili is the true model of what an advocate for the disabled should look like,” said board president Don Chaffin.
“She has been a friend and a confidant to many people. What a true source for acceptance for every person she’s served over the last 20 years. She will be missed because of her caring spirit, her humor and wisdom.”
“Lili was more than an employer to the employees of Alliance Industries,” added board member Leta Hullinger. “She encouraged them to step out of their comfort level and explore other things outside of their work environment, showing them that being part of community is important.”
Looking back over the past 20 years, Hand sees too many highlights to count.
“Perhaps the success that some of the employees have been able to move on to other, better paying jobs” is on the top of the list, as well as becoming friends with the families of employees through which she became involved with many other agencies, including the United Way of DeKalb County where she has displayed a giving heart.
“What Lili has done for Alliance Industries is remarkable,” said Tyler Cleverly, executive director of the United Way. “What might go unnoticed by many is the impact Lili has had on DeKalb County as a whole.”
Hand was the recipient of the United Way of DeKalb County’s Barbara S. Oren Volunteer of the Year Award in 2005 for volunteerism and continues to serves on the Day of Caring and Power of the Purse committees.
“DeKalb County is a better place because of Lili’s dedication and community involvement,” Cleverly said. “Congrats on your retirement, but I am sure we will continue to see you around the community still volunteering.”
Hand has been involved in many agencies, including Kiwanis, Rotary, a Big Brothers Big Sisters Ambassador, Lions, JAM Center, United Way of DeKalb County and Habitat for Humanity. She has been instrumental in the annual United Way Day of Caring. In 2021, Alliance Industries was named the DeKalb Chamber Partnership’s Duesy Award as non-profit of the year.
Establishing new programs at the workshop remains a goal for Hand.
“I have always dreamt of something they can produce themselves — particular product unique to Alliance Industries,” she said.
Hand plans to cut back some of her activities but will continue to be involved.
Hand will use her time to enjoy cooking and play tennis — and she might move on to pickle ball.
A search is underway for the position on the Alliance Industries website.
The workshop will close for the holiday on Dec. 15 — Hand’s last day on the job — until they return on Jan. 3.
She and husband, Steve, who retired earlier this year, live in Auburn and are the parents of two adult sons, Cody and Ian.
On open house is planned in Hand’s honor on Tuesday, Dec. 13 from 1-3 p.m. at Alliance Industries.
