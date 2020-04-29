GARRETT — Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Garrett-Keyser-Butler school board met in a 15-minute virtual session Monday.
No administrative reports were given, as only matters essential for operations of the school district under Indiana Code could be discussed. Public comment was offered by phone during the session, which was livestreamed on the district’s website, but no comments were made.
Superintendent Tonya Weaver reported plans were resubmitted to the state April 17 for the district’s Continuous Learning Plan. They met with positive feedback from the reviewer at the Indiana Department of Education.
“The plan was so very thorough. The most comprehensive one that I have reviewed,” the IDOE reviewer wrote. “Your families are in good hands, and that makes me so happy.”
Weaver also shared that the administrative team worked collaboratively with the Garrett-Keyser-Butler Education Association to develop a plan to address teacher evaluations for the 2019-2020 school year.
A resolution for continuation of school functioning was approved.
Weaver also noted 42,000 meals have been handed out by the school on Mondays over the past six weeks. She praised the school’s food service team for serving some 42,000 meals over the last six weeks.
She thanked the school community for their tremendous work.
“The families have done an incredible job supporting our students with e-learning expectations,” Weaver said. She also thanked the teachers and staff for their dedication and hard work in conducting e-learning.
The board approved hiring Christa Sullinger as high school guidance secretary and Julie DePew as high school girls golf coach.
Resignations were accepted from Mark Schea as middle school technology instructor; Crystal Bunn as middle and high school Spanish instructor; Michelle Bleeke as G-K-B Head Start Family Support Specialist; and Lorlyn Kraus as school district custodian.
Items passed by unanimous vote included the second reading of NEOLA Bylaws and Policies; first readings of the J.E. Ober, middle and high school handbooks; first readings of the middle and high school athletic handbooks; fundraisers for the 2020-2021 school year for all three buildings; and the 2020-2021 Student Education Technology Acceptable Use and 2020-2021 Staff Education Technology Acceptable Use and Safety policies.
The board also approved an agreement extension with WillSub to hire substitute teachers; a renewal of a vision services with VSP; G-K-B Head Start COLA and Quality Improvement funding; and a G-K-B Head Start application for supplemental funds for the summer.
Grant awards and donations totaling more than $4,200 were approved, including several for Top 10 Students and others for free lunches and nurse supplies. A grant from the United Way of DeKalb County was received in the amount of $2,808 for miscellaneous Head Start programs.
